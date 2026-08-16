In case you missed it: Congolese arrested at SADC summit | AfriForum targets Malema | Prison warden nabbed for drunk driving

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 16 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the arrest of two Congolese nationals after their identities allegedly failed to match their accreditation details for the SADC Summit.

Meanwhile, AfriForum has filed a contempt-of-court application against EFF leader Julius Malema over comments encouraging the occupation of land in Stellenbosch.

Furthermore, a KwaZulu-Natal prison warden was among 23 people arrested for drunk driving, with the warden allegedly recording an alcohol reading eight times above the legal limit.

Weather tomorrow: 17 August, 2026

Fine and cool weather is forecast across much of the country on Monday, with warm conditions expected in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Two Congolese nationals arrested at SADC Summit accreditation

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili says security forces are prepared to protect SADC leaders, delegates and venues as Durban prepares to host the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit. Picture: Saps

Three people have been arrested for attempting to gain unauthorised access to the venue of the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit currently taking place in Durban.

The two Congolese nationals face charges of fraud, impersonation and contravention of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act 2 of 2010, relating to entering a designated area without authorisation.

The arrests come amid heightened security around the regional summit, with authorities scrutinising the credentials of people seeking access to the event.

CONTINUE READING: Two Congolese nationals arrested after identities fail to match SADC summit accreditation

AfriForum wants Malema held in contempt

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: X / @EFFSouthAfrica

AfriForum has called for EFF leader Julius Malema to be held in contempt of court over comments encouraging the occupation of land in Stellenbosch.

The organisation has asked the High Court to fine Malema and the EFF R500 000 and sentence the party leader to 18 months in prison, or impose a comparable punishment. AfriForum’s application refers to a 2017 court order prohibiting Malema and the EFF from inciting or encouraging people to occupy land without permission.

CONTINUE READING: AfriForum wants Malema held in contempt of court over Stellenbosch land comments

KZN prison warden among 23 arrested for drunk driving

Picture: iStock

At least 23 people were arrested for drunk driving at various locations in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday night as part of Operation Nenzani Ezweni.

Among those arrested was a prison warden in Newcastle who allegedly recorded an alcohol reading of 2.00mg per 1000ml, eight times above the legal limit.

A financial adviser, three teachers, three truck drivers and a petrol attendant were also arrested.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how far over the limit this KZN prison warden was when arrested for drunk driving

Women’s Month ’empty platitudes’ without action on property rights

Picture: iStock

The Institute of Race Relations has urged the Department of Human Settlements to address the country’s backlog in issuing title deeds, arguing that women have been disproportionately affected.

The organisation said the title deed backlog has grown to more than one million, while women accounted for 68% of government housing beneficiaries in 2023. The department said it plans to issue 17 016 title deeds and register at least 16 000 during the 2026-27 financial year.

CONTINUE READING: Women’s Month ‘just empty platitudes’ if female property rights not prioritised, says IRR

Six Limpopo departments get clean audits but officials ‘gagged’

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

Six Limpopo provincial departments have seemingly achieved clean audits for the 2024/25 financial year, but an alleged directive has prevented departments and officials from publicly announcing the results.

The departments include the Office of the Premier, economic development, sports, agriculture, transport and community safety, and provincial Treasury. The provincial government said its Executive Council had not yet been briefed by the Auditor-General, with the next meeting scheduled for 19 August.

The alleged moratorium has sparked debate in the province, with questions also being raised about a possible Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

CONTINUE READING: Six Limpopo departments get ‘clean audits’ but Premier ‘gags’ officials

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ferrari linked to Maumela to be sold | PHV detected in sardines | Man arrested after mother’s death