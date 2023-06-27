Police officer guns down JMPD cop in Braamfontein [video]

By Faizel Patel

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of an off-duty Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) official by a police officer.

It is understood the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, outside the Drama nightclub in Braamfontein.

In the video, which has been circulating on social media, the two officers can be seen arguing in the parking lot of the establishment.

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: Footage of the shooting

Warning not for sensitive viewers



An off duty JMPD officer shot and killed a police officer in Braamfontein.



😳



Samke #NeedEnergy Paul Mashatile Maphalala UNISA Ramaphosa #SkeemSaam Malema Zuma Uncle Waffles Mbalula pic.twitter.com/7dIqS0q3LP— .🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) June 27, 2023

Shooting

At this stage, it is unclear what the men were arguing about.

Two uniformed police officers can also be seen close to scene while the fracas between the officers continue.

After a while, the police officer in the white vehicle fires several shots at the JMPD officer after which he falls to the ground.

ALSO READ: Border police seize cocaine worth millions bound for UAE

Investigation

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the JMPD officer was allegedly exiting the parking lot when a vehicle prevented him from leaving.

“An argument ensued between the driver and the officer, and shots were fired. The JMPD officer was declared dead on the scene.

“The JMPD officer was off-duty when the incident occurred. We cannot comment further on the matter as it’s being investigated by Saps.”

Woman shot dead

In another incident, a woman believed to be in her early 30s has been shot dead in Durban in a suspected domestic dispute.

It is understood the woman was shot in the early hours of Tuesday, on Edwin Swales Drive before South Coast Road.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were on scene for further investigations.

Motive

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find Saps in attendance. Paramedics quickly assessed the female who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head, however, she showed no signs of life and she was declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown,” said Jamieson.

ALSO READ: Woman shot dead in Durban in apparent domestic dispute