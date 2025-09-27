Six or eight suspects? Police clarify different reports on Cape Town arrest

Police in the province have since clarified the confusion, stating that all the firearms seized on Monday were accounted for.

Police in the Western Cape have clarified conflicting reports on the arrest made on Monday morning in Bellville.

Colonel Andrè Traut said at the time that the Provincial Operational Coordination Combat Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation at a flat in Bellville, where they searched the premises and confiscated firearms.

The firearms had been transported from KwaZulu-Natal to Cape Town.

“During the search, the members seized six AK-47 rifles and eight 9mm pistols with ammunition. The suspects were unable to produce valid firearm licences or permits for the weapons,” said Traut.

Police arrested eight suspects.

Who authorised the release of the suspects?

On Thursday, Ian Cameron, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, expressed concerns regarding what he labelled “significant discrepancies” in the case.

Cameron alleged that the official docket only recorded six suspects, six rifles and six pistols.

“While the arrest of suspects for possession of illegal firearms is welcomed, particularly in the context of the alleged intended use of these weapons, it is deeply concerning that official information reflects only six suspects and six pistols. This is clearly inconsistent with the Saps’ original report,” said Cameron in a parliamentary statement.

In response to these developments, Cameron said he would seek clarification from the police on who authorised the release of the suspects, where the two missing pistols are and what measures are being taken to ensure accurate, reliable and transparent reporting by Saps.

Police: ‘Firearms accounted for’

Police in the province have since clarified the confusion, stating that all the firearms seized on Monday were accounted for.

They opened separate dockets for the firearm seizures, corresponding to the circumstances under which they were discovered.

“Regarding the court appearance of the suspects, the case was not placed on the court roll due to the prosecutor providing additional instructions as part of further investigations,” said police.

“The firearms have been sent to the laboratory for ballistic testing. This is a means of determining whether they were not utilised in the commission of a crime.

“It also begs mentioning that being unable to produce a firearm permit while being found with a firearm is an offence that is punishable by law.”