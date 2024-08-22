‘Regulate taxi industry to curb violence’ – experts

After a violent shootout in Midrand, experts suggest better regulation of the taxi industry to curb future conflicts.

The taxi industry should be regulated better to avoid violence and shoot-outs as seen in Midrand earlier this week, according to experts.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police were still on the lookout for the suspects at large following a shoot-out between suspects and security following a taxi boss meeting in Midrand on Tuesday.

“One suspect has been arrested and police are searching for others after suspects driving in a Toyota Hilux bakkie opened fire at two vehicles that were driven by taxi owners in Midrand,” he said.

Opened fire at taxi owner

Masondo said suspects opened fire at the taxi owner, who was being escorted by security officers from a meeting.

“It is reported that one of the suspects was left behind as the two others drove away,” he said. “Police were alerted and responded swiftly.

“The suspect, who was left behind, was found with an AK-47 magazine, not far from the scene. Two of the taxi owners and two bystanders were hit during the shoot-out and sustained injuries.”

Masondo said police had opened a case of attempted murder.

Midrand police have arrested 1 suspect&launched a manhunt for others linked to an attempted assassination of two taxi bosses on Olifantsfontein&Lever Road in Midrand. Two taxi bosses have been injured and two bystanders including a street vendor and female motorist. Active scene pic.twitter.com/6siyoKb74A — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) August 20, 2024

NTA unaware of shootout

National Taxi Association spokesperson Theo Malele said they weren’t aware of the shootout, but would respond as soon as more information became available.

At a taxi rank at Menlyn, many taxi drivers and passengers were not even aware of the taxi violence that unfolded.

Peter Sibiya, who uses taxis daily, said taxis in Tshwane were safe and he didn’t worry about any unrest or violence.

Political analyst Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said he wasn’t surprised that such incidences still happened.

“The taxi industry is full of terrorisation, murder of competing drivers and owners and burning of their vehicles, if necessary, and the ANC government has failed to intervene and regulate this industry,” he said.

Better policies to regulate the industry

Rapanyane said the government could have set up better policies to regulate the industry.

“Even on the roads, they are now stopping vehicles that pickpassengers who are not financially well to settle expensive taxi bills. The entire industry is just lawless and needs to be regulated,” he said.

Criminologist Pixie du Toit said there would always be conflict over terror and turf among the taxi industry.

“I don’t know if the territory or where they are allowed to trade was properly regulated because it causes a lot of problems. It’s all about not taking each other’s business or clients,” she said.