Bodies found in quarry confirmed to be missing Stellenbosch couple

The bodies recovered in the vehicle found in the quarry in Stellenbosch have been confirmed to be those of missing couple Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland.

The young couple, aged 18 and 19, was reported missing over the weekend and they were last seen on Friday, around 5pm, in Stellenbosch.

The couple was later captured on CCTV footage around 11.40pm, leaving Ethan’s apartment at The Niche in their maroon Subaru Forester on Friday.

‘An accident’

A search for the missing couple ensued but was called off after a resident on Monday, spotted what they described as an object in the quarry.

Police were called and upon arrival, they noticed the wheels of a vehicle.

The SAPS diving Unit were called on scene to assist in retrieving the vehicle, that is when they made the devastating discovery of two bodies in the vehicle.

The vehicle recovered from the densed quarry matched the young couple’s car and was reportedly found submerged in the dam upside down.

The families are reeling in grief and shock over the sudden deaths of their children. Ethan’s Father, Paul Midlane described him to News24 as the light of everyone’s life.

“It was a car accident. The vehicle swerved off the road and into the quarry. It’s quite deep and has a lot of water. The car landed on its roof under the water,” said Midlane.

Stellenbosch University on the couple’s death

The University of Stellenbosch expressed sadness over the passing of their student, Ethan and the unfortunate accident that took his life and his girlfriend’s life.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching at the university, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said Ethan was a first year BSc Matie student.

“The loss of a student, even more so in tragic circumstances like this, is a blow to the whole campus community.

“Our hearts go out to the families of Ethan and Leila, whose lives were cut short by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the sister of Ms Lees who is a Matie student,” said Ramjugernath.

