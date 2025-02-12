Portfolio committee calls for extension of Sassa Gold Card deadline

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development demanded Sassa provides an action plan to resolve the Gold Card swap mayhem within 24 hours

The deadline for Sassa grant beneficiaries to get the new Postbank Black Card has been announced. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has called on the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure that all beneficiaries have access to Postbank sites so beneficiaries can migrate to the new Postbank Black Cards before the deadline to receive their March 2025 social grants.

Sassa and Postbank announced on 7 February that Gold Card holders only have until 28 February 2025 to transition to the new Postbank Black Card. Thereafter Gold Cards will be blocked, making it impossible for beneficiaries to withdraw cash from ATMs and retailers with these cards.

Postbank started issuing the Black Cards in September 2024, with about six million grant beneficiaries still needing to make the switch.

The new Black Card which has improved security features and provides better access to grant money through ATMs, selected retailers and online platforms.

Sassa Gold Card deadline: Shortage of renewal sites

On Wednesday, the portfolio committee however raised its concerns about the shortage of card renewal sites, which has already resulted in painstakingly long queues and delays in the transition process.

In addition, the lack of Postbank sites in rural areas and areas outside urban areas has resulted in beneficiaries struggling to access renewal sites.

ALSO READ: Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month-end

‘Chaotic rollout’ of new Postbank Gold Cards

The committee also expressed unease that Postbank’s “chaotic rollout” of the new card presents the real threat that not all six million grant beneficiaries will be migrated before the deadline due to these challenges and network problems at some sites.

National Assembly member and EFF politician Paulnita Marais commented that numerous complaints have been received from anxious beneficiaries who have not received their new cards due to some Postbank sites not being operational.

There have also been complaints that the Postbank number (0800 53 54 55) provided in the media statement is not functional and that the Sassa number (0800 53 54 55) redirects one to reach out via Whatsapp. On Whatsapp, there is no option to enquire about the card migration process.

Extend deadline

The committee asked Sassa to consider extending the deadline to allow for a seamless process to access the cards on all sites.

It also called on Sassa and the Postbank to immediately ensure that all beneficiaries are able to access their grants and make transactions with the new cards.

In addition, within 24 hours, both entities need to find an improved strategy to roll out the Black Cards to ensure all beneficiaries receive their social grants in March.

How to get your Postbank Black Card

Find a card replacement location

Dial *120*218*3# from your cellphone Select option 1 Choose your province

A list of locations issuing new cards will be provided.

Get your Postbank Black Card from retailers

“Grant beneficiaries can also replace their Sassa Gold Cards with the Postbank Black Cards where they normally collect their grant payments such as retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Boxer Stores nationwide and Gauteng Pick n Pay stores,” Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe stated.

What to bring along

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

The Department of Social Development will, on 12 February 2025, brief the Portfolio Committee on Social Development on the Integrated systems that it uses to track social grant beneficiaries and children in receipt of the department’s services who wrote and passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) in 2024.

The committee oversees the work of the Department of Social Development and its entities.



On the 13 January 2025, the Department of Basic Education announced the results for the 2024 Matric class and recorded that children who were social grant beneficiaries passed well last year.

Deputy Minister of Social Development and Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks addressed the pressing matter of queue management at South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices and service points.

Hendricks explained that following

Started process of online applications through councillors from various political parties 9n Western Cape. Trained by Sassa to assist,

Paulnita Marais.