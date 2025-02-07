Black is the new gold: Sassa urges beneficiaries to switch grant cards before month end

Beneficiaries who fail to get Postbank Black Cards before the deadline won't be able to access their Sassa grant. Here's what to do.

The deadline for Sassa grant beneficiaries to get the new Postbank Black Card has been announced. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and supplied

Time is running out for South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries to switch from their Gold Cards to the new Postbank Black Card.

This after Sassa announced that recipients of the various permanent grants won’t be able to access their payments with their Gold Cards after 28 February 2025.

After this deadline, Gold Cards will be blocked, making it impossible for beneficiaries to withdraw cash from ATMs and retailers with these cards.

It will also no longer be valid to perform transactions, such as balance enquiries, printing of statements or retail purchases, as they will be blocked.

Why the switch from Sassa Gold Card to Postbank Black Card?

Postbank started replacing Sassa Gold Cards with the new Postbank Black Cards in September 2024.

According to Sassa, the new card includes biometric authentication and enhanced encryption for improved security and faster access to grant payments.

How to get your Postbank Black Card

In September last year, Postbank announced that the new black Mzansi Debit Card will replace the Sassa Gold Card.

How to find a card replacement location

Dial 120218*3# Select option 1 Choose your province

A list of locations issuing new cards will be provided.

What to bring

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

The card issuance process is free of charge, and swapping to the new card won’t affect one’s grant payment.

Sick and bedridden Sassa beneficiaries

Postbank has implemented a special programme of home visits to ensure that sick and bedridden beneficiaries are issued black cards from the comfort of their homes. This category of grant recipients need not go to the replacement sites.

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ;

; E-mail Sassa head office at grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za ; or

; or Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country HERE.

