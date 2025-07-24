Two children killed, their pregnant mom critical after being hit by car in KZN

The horrific accident occurred on the N2 highway near Amatikulu late on Wednesday night.

Two young children have been killed and their pregnant mother is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Grim scene

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to a grim and shocking scene.

“On arrival of paramedics, it was established that a pregnant lady and her two sons were hit by a vehicle whilst walking home.

“Sadly, both the boys, aged 6 and 10, were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on scene. The vehicle was located a distance away from the scene,” Meyrick said.

Mother

Meyrick added that the children’s mother suffered serious injuries.

“Their mother is currently in a critical condition and is being stabilised on scene by an IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedic before being transported to hospital for further care.

“Our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” Meyrick said.

Law enforcement authorities were on scene for investigations and to determine the cause of the incident.

Family killed

Last week, a family of five people, including a three-year-old child and a two-month-old baby, were killed in an accident in KZN.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the Dokodweni, Gingindlovu area.

A further seven occupants sustained injuries, with four children, all under the age of 14, sustaining serious injuries.

Meyrick said the seriously injured patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby facilities for further care.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased.”

Grim holiday

The KZN Transport and Human Settlement department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said they are saddened by the latest crash.

“After what has been a relatively safe winter holiday, we have just received a report from our dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a horrific accident on R66 Nyezane in Gingindlovu,” Sibiya said.

