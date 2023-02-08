PPE tender fraud: SIU welcomes 10 year sentence of former health worker

Citizen Reporter

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of a former worker of the Department of Health in Eastern Cape who was sentenced to 10 years for charges related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender fraud to the value of more than R23 million.

Charges

According to the investigating unit, Ayanda Matinise – a former messenger in the office of the then Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba was arrested for charges of fraud, forgery, and uttering.

Matinise was sentenced by the Mthatha commercial crimes court on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

“The imprisonment of Matinise follows the SIU’s referral to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after uncovering evidence pointing to criminal activity during the PPE investigation. The referral was in line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, which requires the SIU to refer evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the NPA for further action,” read a statement issued by the SIU.

Forged signature

According to the SIU, Matinise forged a signature of the director of supply chain and awarded a tender to a service provider for supply and delivery of PPE.

The service provider was to deliver N95 masks to the cash value of more than R23 million to OR Tambo District Department of Health offices.

SIU says it was mandated through Proclamation No. R. 23 of 2020, to investigate the affairs of all state institutions in respect of the procurement or contracting for goods, works and services, during, or in respect of the national state of disaster, by or on behalf or state institutions.

SIU sends message

“The prison sentence of Matinise is a clear demonstration by state institutions of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses,”

The SIU has also urged the public to report fraud and corruption using on the following platforms: siu@hotline.co.za or Hotline: 0800 037 774

Gauteng highest PPE tender fraud

According to OnlineTenders, Gauteng government had the highest reported cases of PPE tender fraud.

The publication reported in 2021 that the Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa received the final report of the SIU into allegations of corruption by parties in the public and private sectors in the procurement of personal protective equipment at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures

Statistics revealed that between April 2020 and March 2021, the SIU recovered financial losses suffered by the state to the value of R1.8 billion, prevented losses to of R2.7 billion, and set aside administrative decisions and contracts amounting to R7.1 billion. The money could have been lost to corruption had no one bothered to blow the whistle.

Additionally, during the financial Year 2020/21, the SIU received a total of 1 276 allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of government institutions. A total of 410 allegations were concerning the affairs of the national government, followed by Gauteng and Limpopo provinces with 258 and 128.

