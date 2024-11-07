Prison Break: Inmate escape from Boksburg Correctional Facility

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for an inmate who escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.

The department confirmed the inmate escaped on Wednesday.

Investigation

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the circumstances and details of the escape are under investigation.

“Correctional Services is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the escapee.

“Admitted on 10 April 2015, the escaped inmate, Martin Jackson is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

“Correctional Services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Martin is rearrested and brought back to justice,” Nxumalo said.

Precautions

Nxumalo urged the public to take precautions.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and call upon anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a Correctional facility.

“Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous,” Nxumalo said.

In August, an inmate who was tending to the garden at the Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal escaped from the facility.

Nxumalo said Mthethwa was part of the “span” assigned to work in the facility’s garden.

“The circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation. Sentenced on 20 March 2019, Dumisani Mthethwa is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

A detailed enquiry has also been launched to determine if ever there were potential lapses in security protocols.

Thabo Bester

Among the most widely reported escapes in South Africa is that of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022, allegedly with the help of his girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

The story of Bester and Magudumana gripped South Africa and the world, keeping people on the edge of their seats.

