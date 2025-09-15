Probe into Kenny Kunene nearing completion, Gayton McKenzie says [VIDEO]

Kunene is being investigated after he was found at the home of Katiso 'KT' Molefe, who was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the investigation into his deputy, Kenny Kunene, is nearing completion and urged patience nearly two months after he was suspended.

Kunene, who resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg, is being investigated after he was found at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

Allegations

Kunene confirmed being at Molefe’s home in July when the suspected killer was arrested by police.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story”.

His presence at the scene raised eyebrows, prompting McKenzie to suspend him as the party’s deputy president. He also resigned as MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

Investigation

In a briefing to PA supporters on Sunday night, McKenzie said the investigation is “nearly done.”

“So the investigators have interviewed the deputy president and everybody else, so we’re just waiting for the result.”

While the suspension was set down for 30 days, McKenzie said, due processes are being followed.

‘Interfering’

People were saying, ‘aaahhh, what’s happening now with the case of the deputy president. You said, in 30 days’. I’m not the one investigating this matter. I told you who’s investigating it. We must wait, because we can’t interfere during the investigation.

“You can’t interfere because if we interfere, then you’re going to go like, ah, you’re interfering, he’s interfering again,” McKenzie said.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie said the investigation into his deputy, Kenny Kunene, is nearing completion and urged patience nearly two months after he was suspended.

Resignation

In July, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said the City of Joburg council no longer had jurisdiction over Kunene, now that he had resigned, and that it had become a “police matter.”

Kunene insisted the allegations against him were “unfounded” and said he was proud of the contributions he made during his time as a councillor and MMC for transport.

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

