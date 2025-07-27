Joburg council has ‘no jurisdiction over Kenny Kunene, it’s a police matter,’ Morero says [VIDEO]

Kunene’s resignation came after the PA deputy leader was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Former MMC of transport, Kenny Kunene during the War On Potholes campaign launch at Ward 90, Hyde Park on 10 July 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

City of Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero says the city’s council no longer has jurisdiction over former transport MMC Kenny Kunene, now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter.”

The suspended Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president resigned as a councillor in the city of Johannesburg with immediate effect on Saturday.

Resignation

Kunene’s resignation came after the PA deputy leader was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

His presence at the scene raised eyebrows, prompting PA leader Gayton McKenzie to suspend him as the party’s deputy president and MMC for transport in Johannesburg.

‘Police matter’

Morero said it’s now up to the police to investigate the matter.

“Council works quite differently. He has resigned as a counsellor, meaning he’s no longer part of council, and council, therefore does not have jurisdiction over him in terms of our own code of conduct as councillors.

“It’s a matter for the police and his party to investigate the matter of his being in the place of the guy who is alleged to have been involved in criminal activity. So it’s not our matter, it’s a police matter, and it’s a matter of the party. With us, he has given us a resignation, so the council has therefore officially released him as a councillor,” Morero said.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero says that there is nothing the Council can do regarding Patriotic Alliance's Kenny Kunene's conduct now that he has resigned. 'It is now a police matter,' he says. #SouthAfricaTonight #DStv403 #QuestionThinkAct pic.twitter.com/D1MeBqeGYg — eNCA (@eNCA) July 26, 2025

Allegations

Kunene insisted the allegations against him were “unfounded”. Kunene said he is proud of the contributions he made during his time as councillor and MMC.

The PA will now have to consider a replacement for Kunene’s now-vacant seat on the Johannesburg city council.

In an explosive revelation this week, Kunene confirmed that he was at Molefe’s house when police arrived to arrest the suspected killer.

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story”.

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

