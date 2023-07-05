WATCH: Psychosocial support after girl’s body found on Garsfontein Hoërskool rugby field

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Education Department said it would provide psychosocial support to the family and peers of Hoërskool Garsfontein following the discovery of a grade 10 pupil’s body at the school.

It is understood that a security guard found 16-year-old Mia Kühn’s body on the school’s rugby field on Tuesday morning.

The department said police were on the scene, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Watch Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane speaking about providing support

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department will be providing psychosocial support to the family and learners of Hoërskool Garsfontein following the discovery of 16-year-old Mia Kühn's body at the school. #Garsfontein @EducationGP1 @stevemabona @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/NOA5W7bER7— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) July 5, 2023

Kuhn’s family will also receive the necessary support from the department’s psychosocial support team.

Access to school

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane was visibly disturbed when he visited the school on Tuesday, saying Kühn’s death had sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“It is a very unfortunate and sad incident, and I’ve always said it’s one child too many. We can’t afford to lose kids; it weighs on us as a department.”

Chiloane said the main concern is to find out how Kühn gained access to the school premises, as schools are closed for the winter break.

“We call upon the police to urgently apprehend the perpetrators. We also extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large,” said Chiloane.

Missing

Chiloane said Kühn’s parents confirmed that she was home after midnight when they went to bed.

“The pupil was with her parents. Her mother said she was home at midnight. When they went to sleep, she slipped out. They didn’t find her the following morning, so they went to the police station to report her missing.”

Unnatural death

Chiloane said police confirmed that Kühn’s suffered an unnatural death.

“We will get more details after the postmortem. The reports come very quickly, and within 24 to 48 hours, we should be able to know what could have happened.”

