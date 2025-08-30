Public prosecutor arrested for drunk driving in KZN

The public prosecutor was driving in Margate with a blood alcohol level that was four times over the legal limit.

A 44-year-old female public prosecutor was arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence of alcohol on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KZN MEC of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the public prosecutor was apprehended at 11pm on Marine Drive in Margate.

Blood alcohol level four times over the limit

Duma said her blood alcohol reading was 0.83mg/L, which is four times over the legal limit.

He also stated that he hopes her arrest “will ignite a conversation around the contribution of the legal fraternity in curbing road fatalities caused by binge drinking”.

The prosecutor was one of the 54 motorists arrested for drinking and driving during an operation by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) on Friday night.

“Alcohol is ravaging families, creating orphans and widows, and leaving a trail of destruction,” said Duma.

130 arrested for drinking and driving in KZN

He added that the RTI has arrested more than 130 motorists for drinking and driving in the last two weeks.

Among the 54 motorists arrested on Friday, 21 were in eThekwini, 18 in Pietermaritzburg, 14 in Ladysmith and one in Empangeni.

“Based on these figures, we have to acknowledge that the department alone has no chance of dealing a permanent blow to road accidents caused by drinking and driving,” added Duma.

“We must work together to save the nation from a pervasive binge-drinking culture.”

