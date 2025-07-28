Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Scholar transport driver arrested for drunk driving after accident

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2025

01:15 pm

The driver now faces multiple serious charges related to the incident.

Drunk scholar transport driver causes accident

Picture: JMPD

A scholar transport driver was arrested for drunk driving after a serious accident that injured 12 learners in Randburg on Monday morning.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) responded to the single-vehicle collision on Westpark Drive in Montgomery Park.

Driver loses control during overtaking manoeuvre

The white minibus Toyota Quantum was operating as a scholar transport when the incident occurred.

According to the JMPD, the vehicle was allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle when the driver lost control.

This resulted in the collision that left multiple students injured.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the JMPD, confirmed that “twelve (12) learners sustained injuries and were transported to various medical facilities for attention”.

ALSO READ: Family of five killed in horror KZN crash

Alcohol found in driver’s system

Police investigations revealed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

“The driver of the Toyota Quantum was found to be under the influence of alcohol.”

The JMPD spokesperson confirmed the arrest.

“He has been arrested and will be detained at Sophiatown Saps [South African Police Service].”

The driver now faces multiple serious charges related to the incident.

He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Additionally, he faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

READ NEXT: Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway

Read more on these topics

car accident drunk driving Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
Weather Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week
Crime South African woman arrested in Bali for alleged drug smuggling
Weather Weather update: Here’s what to expect on Monday

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp