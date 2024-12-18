Radio station ‘hijacking’: Dispute over Mix FM ownership dents airwaves

Icasa officials dismantled the Mix FM studio on 10 December.

Radio presenter Lundi Khoisan on the air during her morning show at the Mix FM studios in Midrand, 23 June 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

To the untrained ear, the switch of leadership at radio station Mix FM would have been relatively seamless.

Those familiar with the presenters and the playlist, however, have been in a daze of audible confusion wondering what happened to their favourite jocks.

A months-long battle for control of the station has seemingly been settled, but the old guard are vowing not to give up the fight.

Mix FM: Claims of station hijacking

Former station manager Abi Milosevic watched with the morning team as Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) officials dismantled their studio on 10 December.

Accompanied by police officers, Icasa officials were executing a directive that terminated Milosevic’s broadcasting privileges.

The directive was issued by Icasa officials in favour of long-time Mix FM employees Kudzayi Tiribabi and Sanny Mlotana, who are still broadcasting on the 93.8 FM frequency under the Mix FM banner.

Mix FM’s Midrand home has been shut and the lineup replaced, but the station’s new incarnation continues to ripple through the airwaves.

Icasa was contacted via telephone and email on Wednesday but no explanation from them had been received at the time of publication.

Previous sale agreement

Milosevic had earlier this year agreed to sell the station to Tiribabi, who at the time paid Milosevic a deposit for the sale.

The deal went sour and Milosevic sought to retain ownership of the station, with Tiribabi allegedly not having paid the required amount to secure full ownership of the station.

In the fallout, a matter relating to company equipment created deeper tensions, with the argument playing out in the Gauteng High Court.

The parties approached the High Court to rule on the matter urgently, but the matter was removed from the roll with costs as the judge deemed it not worthy of urgent status.

“At the heart of this matter lays two disputes, one dealing with the alleged spoliation and the other a contractual breach,” read the High Court judgment in June.

“The issues between the parties will require an analysis of major factual disputes, which is unsuited for urgent court,” it continued.

Arbitration agreed

Both parties reached an agreement that made provision for expediated arbitration, leaving the door open for an amicable settlement.

However, the situation disintegrated further, with both parties obtaining protection orders against one another.

Tiribabi acknowledged, but had not yet responded to, questions sent by The Citizen on Wednesday, but Milosevic said the matter has taken great strain on her and those at the station.

She described the conduct of Icasa as “disgusting”, telling The Citizen that the regulator had ignored her attempts for an explanation.

“The station has been hijacked by two former employees. We tried to face this legally but I felt I couldn’t say anything publicly,” Milosevic explained.

“We have followed everything by the book, we tried to face this legally. They have put the livelihoods of everyone at the station in jeopardy. They have put my livelihood in jeopardy,” she continued.

Milosevic has stated that she intends to regain control and is working with attorneys to approach the high court in order to so.

Radio presenters in limbo

The switching of the much-loved voices has left listeners frustrated, but it has also taken a toll on those who love interacting from behind the mic.

Fan-favourite Kerry-anne Allerston spoke to The Citizen about the importance of radio and the medium’s unparalleled connection with audiences.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is use this powerful, beautiful platform for good,” Allerston said.

“I have worked extremely hard on my show — The Hangout — for nearly 13 years to build a brand that matters and to help as many people as I possibly can.

“I’m devastated that it can all be taken away in the blink of an eye. I want to speak to the lone riders, the broken hearts, the party animals and the weirdos that feel like they don’t belong or [don’t] fit in and everyone in between,” she continued.

“I want to be a shoulder, an ear and a helping hand as well as an ambassador and voice for our artists.

“Roald Dahl said ‘Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it’. I won’t give up, I won’t stop believing and I believe in the power of music, radio and magic,” Allerston said.

Tiribabi was asked about his acquisition of the station, where he is broadcasting from and what his plans for the station are. His comments will be added when available.

