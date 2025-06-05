Ramaphosa mourns passing of photographer Rashid Lombard

Lombard documented pivotal moments in the country struggle for freedom, including the release of late former president Nelson Mandela in 1990.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described renowned South African photographer and jazz promoter Rashid Lombard as a cultural icon who not only documented South Africa’s history of struggle for freedom but also made history in his own right.

The president expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Lombard, who passed away at the age of 74.

Lombard will be laid to rest on Thursday according to Muslim burial rites.

Lombard was an esteemed member of the National Order of Ikhamanga (Silver), which he received in 2014 for his excellent contribution to arts and culture and his dedication to promoting jazz music that has put South Africa on the map for many jazz enthusiasts around the world.

‘Fearless’

Ramaphosa offered his heartfelt condolences to the Lombard family and his wide network of friends, comrades, and creatives, both nationally and internationally.

“Rashid Lombard’s fearless depiction of apartheid’s endemic inhumanity and violence and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities and disadvantaged individuals is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity.

“His creative and entrepreneurial ability gave rise to his establishment of the Cape Town Jazz Festival, through which he bolstered South Africa’s integration into global culture and linked this prestigious event to the development of historically disadvantaged communities,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Diversity and vibrancy’

Ramaphosa added that Lombard achieved a remarkable feat with his love for the “diversity and vibrancy of our nation.”

“He did so with passion and humility that endeared him to everyone with whom he interacted and whose lives he touched. We reflect on his life with gratitude and with liberation and joy he leaves behind as his legacy”.

Lombard was born in Port Elizabeth in 1951 and moved to Cape Town in 1962.

He documented pivotal moments in the country’s struggle for freedom, including the release of the late former president Nelson Mandela in 1990 and the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Career

He has been the organiser behind the positioning of South Africa through the arts in the North Sea Jazz Festival, Cape Town, now known as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival), and was the Festival Director of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Originally qualified as an architectural draughtsman, Lombard transitioned into industrial photography, later becoming a renowned news and documentary photographer, as well as a photographic artist.

He built on his creative media career by becoming an influential jazz promoter and founder of the then Cape Town edition of the North Sea Jazz Festival.

