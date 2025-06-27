DA threats ‘irresponsible’: Ramaphosa ‘amazed’ at Steenhuisen’s reaction over Whitfield dismissal

The president argued that the former trade minister knowingly violated the rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sharply criticised Agriculture Minister and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen following his outspoken reaction to the dismissal of fellow party member Andrew Whitfield from his role as deputy minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

The Presidency announced on Wednesday that Whitfield had been dismissed, though it initially offered no explanation for the decision.

It was later revealed that the DA MP was removed from his position due to an unauthorised trip to the United States (US).

Ramaphosa clarifies Whitfield’s dismissal after Steenhuisen remarks

In response, Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of hypocrisy, pointing to the president’s failure to act against ANC ministers implicated in corruption.

The DA leader also appeared to threaten to collapse the government of national unity (GNU) unless Ramaphosa dismissed all underperforming ministers within 48 hours.

Ramaphosa said in a strongly worded statement on Friday that while it is not standard practice to explain ministerial appointments or dismissals, Steenhuisen’s “unfortunate statements and outright distortions” necessitated a response.

The president confirmed that Whitfield had not obtained permission for his trip to Washington, contravening established executive travel protocols.

“These rules and practices were repeated in Cabinet in March this year by me as president.

“All international travel by members of the executive must always be undertaken with the express permission of the president.

“This practice is rigorously observed and adhered to by all members of the executive. However, Mr Whitfield deliberately chose to violate this rule and practice,” the statement reads.

Ramaphosa refutes Steenhuisen’s claims

Ramaphosa said he informed Steenhuisen that the DA, as a GNU partner, would retain the deputy minister position and should nominate a replacement for Whitfield.

Steenhuisen had claimed that during a conversation with Ramaphosa ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, he requested 24 hours to consult with his party; however, Whitfield was informed of his dismissal just three hours later.

The DA leader also alleged that the president ignored prior communication from Whitfield regarding the trip and dismissed him “suddenly”.

But Ramaphosa countered these assertions, highlighting that Steenhuisen had anticipated Whitfield’s removal due to the rule breach.

“This expectation, along with a perfunctory letter of apology that Mr Whitfield wrote to me following his travel to the USA without the required permission, indicated that he was aware that his actions had violated the rules and established practices governing the conduct of members of the executive.”

He further stated that he told Steenhuisen that precedent existed for such disciplinary action, citing previous instances of dismissals under former presidents.

DA ultimatum ‘unjustifiable’

Moreover, there were no valid grounds, Ramaphosa said, for Steenhuisen and the DA to issue ultimatums over his “constitutional prerogative and responsibility”.

“Nor are there any grounds to try to link this with matters that have no bearing on the conduct of the former deputy minister.”

He dismissed speculation that Whitfield’s sacking was politically motivated.

“There is really no basis for suggestions that Whitfield’s dismissal is related to any other reason than his failure to receive permission to travel.”

The president added that while Steenhuisen had asked for time to brief the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) before Whitfield received formal notification, that would not have changed the outcome.

“I am amazed at Mr Steenhuisen’s intemperate reaction to the removal of Mr Whitfield.

“He knows very well that the blatant disregard of the rules and practices that govern the international travel of members of the executive is a serious violation that should not be permitted.”

In addition, Ramaphosa labelled the DA leader’s threats and ultimatum as “irresponsible and unjustifiable”.

“Let it be clear that the president shall not yield to threats and ultimatums, especially coming from members of the executive.”