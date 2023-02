Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since the ousting of Jacob Zuma, civil organisations, opposition parties and businesses say South Africa needs more than just “lip service and empty promises”. Sona 2023 Ramaphosa yesterday delivered his Sona, however, according to Amnesty International South Africa, “he has already failed the nation on the delivery of basic human rights”. Basic human rights violation These failures include: Safety and security, Quality healthcare and education, Access to safe water, Electricity. Executive director of Amnesty International SA Shenilla Mohamed said: “The government’s mandate is to deliver services to everyone living...

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since the ousting of Jacob Zuma, civil organisations, opposition parties and businesses say South Africa needs more than just “lip service and empty promises”.

Sona 2023

Ramaphosa yesterday delivered his Sona, however, according to Amnesty International South Africa, “he has already failed the nation on the delivery of basic human rights”.

Basic human rights violation

These failures include:

Safety and security,

Quality healthcare and education,

Access to safe water,

Electricity.

Executive director of Amnesty International SA Shenilla Mohamed said: “The government’s mandate is to deliver services to everyone living in SA and to promote, protect and fulfill basic human rights.

“President Ramaphosa is not fulfilling his duty as the leader of our country by failing to uphold the fundamental human rights of everyone living here.

“The buck stops with him and the Sona cannot be another tick-box exercise; concrete action is vital.”

‘Lack of urgency is terrifying’

She said access to basic human rights has been a challenge for people in SA for centuries.

“Now, multiple failures by the government, including load shedding, is exacerbating the suffering. The lack of urgency is terrifying.

“Even before load shedding worsened, millions of people did not have access to safe, sufficient, and reliable water,” she said.

“This right is essential for life. How the government could be ignoring this is beyond belief. People want to hear – and then see – concrete action following Sona.”

Anti-corruption policies

Business Leadership South Africa chief executive Busisiwe Mavuso said Ramaphosa needed to weave anti-corruption policies into each priority action he announced for the year ahead “and show leadership when addressing the energy crisis and Transnet’s challenges”.

“In the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, our president needs to choose leaders who are able to fulfill their portfolio’s mandates and help to transform SA’s economy,” she added.

“[We] need a Cabinet that will drive urgent implementation across a broad range of areas and recognise the importance of a real partnership with business to improve investor sentiment and to get things done.”

All Ramaphosa’s goodwill gone

Giving his “true” Sona, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said five years ago Ramaphosa was carried to the Union Buildings on a wave of goodwill.

However, “there is very little left of that goodwill and even less confidence things will improve”.

“Look at the country’s trajectory on crime. Look at the trajectory on unemployment. Look at the trajectory on infrastructure maintenance and investment.

“Look at the trajectory on capital and skills flight. Look at the trajectory on load shedding. Look at the trajectory on poverty.”

