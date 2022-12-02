Ramaphosa impeachment? Bring on the memes

Narissa Subramoney

The Phala Phala scandal threatening to derail President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political career appears to be reaching a climax, albeit ever so slowly.

While South Africans marinate in uneasiness waiting on Ramaphosa to address the nation, the memes are slowly trickling in.

The president – aka Buffalo/cupcake, is often the subject of hilarious digitally manipulated content or internet meme gold that will live on in cyberspace forever.

His impending doom or survival won’t be any different, as content creators devise clever ways to document this pivotal and, to quote Ramaphosa himself, ‘unprecedented’ moment in South African history.

Ramaphosa memes: TikTok’s new ‘boat filter’ appears to be an early favourite

Ziyakhala Kwa ANC NEC today.

Parliament on Wednesday released damning findings from an investigation into a robbery that took place on his privately owned Phala Phala wildlife farm in 2020.

A Section 89 committee comprised the chair and retired judge Sandile Ngcobo, Thokozile Masipa, who presided over the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, and Advocate Mahlape Sello.

The committee found that foreign currency in cash (US Dollars) was found stashed in a couch on the president’s private farm, but the exact amount remains shrouded in mystery.

It’s understood a Sudanese businessman paid cash for animals, but the purchased buffalo remain on the farm.

Ramaphosa himself only has third-party knowledge of the money’s origin.

