Bonang dragged for telling Ramaphosa to resign

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Bonang Matheba possibly didn’t expect the reactions from netizens who believed she shouldn’t comment on political matters.

South Africans are wondering if President Cyril Ramaphosa will still be the leader of the country with growing calls for him to resign after the Phala Phala findings.

The independent panel appointed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula found that there was “prima facie” evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated sections 96(2)(a) of the constitution and 34(1) of PRECCA, with the aim of keeping the investigation of the burglary private.

In simple terms, Ramphosa has a case to answer for the Phala Phala burglary and it was assumed on Thursday he was going to address the nation, however, this information was incorrect.

Bonang’s advice to Ramaphosa

Much of the social media conversation centred around whether or not Ramaphosa will resign or step aside.

Award-winning TV presenter Bonang Matheba had a simple conclusion, tweeting her thoughts on what the president should do.

Resign.— Bonang Matheba ???? (@Bonang) December 1, 2022

Twitter users flooded Bonang’s comment section, with some pulling out images of her supporting the president. There were also claims thrown around that the presenter has done ANC gigs.

Bonang has done a live video call with the president. It was Ramaphosa asking her to motivate the youth to vote in the 2019 general election, however, he never asked her to implore people to vote for the ANC.

Some argued the BNG businesswoman wasn’t qualified to share her opinion and why she didn’t post her opinions on former president Jacob Zuma.

Bonang was subjected to insults and sexist comments.

Twitter drags Bonang for Ramaphosa resignation comments:

This is beyond your makeup,u were quite ke Zuma so shut up.— Tubal-Cain (@Gatshmanim) December 1, 2022

Were government gigs closed for you jollofina?— Barry Nkomo (@barry_nkomo) December 1, 2022

Stay away from politics, it's beyond your makeup ????— Tshimangadzo Matildah (@Tshiman58583879) December 1, 2022

Her defenders said Bonang was attempting to hold government leaders accountable and wasn’t concerned if this was going to hurt her pockets in future.

Mapula Mokgosang tweeted: “Bonang is a real one. Others are pretending not to see what’s happening in hopes of getting booked for gigs at rallies. The only time they speak out against this government is when complaining about load shedding because it affects their bread directly.”