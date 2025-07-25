Ramaphosa says Madlanga commission mustn’t take more than one year

The president, however, conceded that the commission's timeframe could be extended if needed.

With some South Africans voicing their concern that the judicial commission of inquiry into the police will take too long, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday it mustn’t take more than a year.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced his decision to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Among these were claims that police minister Senzo Mchunu – now on special leave – intervened to disband the KZN political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi also alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

ALSO READ: NA agrees to establish ad hoc committee to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations

The inquiry, to be chaired by outgoing deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, will probe allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

This includes key institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the South African Police Service (Saps) and the State Security Agency (SSA).

According to the terms of reference published this week in the Government Gazette, the commission has been empowered to summon individuals for testimony, among other functions.

The commission is expected to deliver a preliminary report in three months and a final report within six months of its formation.

[DOWNLOAD]: Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the Criminal Justice System arising from the specific allegations made public by Lieutenant

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.



🔗 https://t.co/YfXZHAoTrX pic.twitter.com/CRgSHKQvSa July 23, 2025

Ramaphosa on Madlanga commission timelines

Speaking to the media in the Northern Cape on Friday, Ramaphosa said that the political task team in KZN had already made progress and has done “tremendous work”.

“The killings then started coming down in KZN, so the complaints that have been raised by the KZN police commissioner have to be investigated.

“Those have to be investigated and that is why I set up the commission,” he said.

The president reiterated his expectation that the commission’s work would be conducted swiftly and conclude its work within a year.

“I expect that this commission, whose terms of reference are now out, will work very quickly and we’ve put clear timeframes. We would like a report within three months and another report within another three months.

READ MORE: ‘Same as Phala Phala’ – Police committee member not optimistic about Mchunu investigations

“So I’m looking at a period which is no more than a year. In fact, I would like us to get to the bottom of all what the police commissioner of KZN alleged to be addressed and answers to come out within a short space of time,” Ramaphosa said.

He also conceded that the timeframe could be extended if needed.

“If they need time to be extended, then we will talk to the judge and see how much time needs to be extended.

“But this is a commission that everyone in the country would like to see quick answers coming from.”