Missing Mpumalanga deaf toddler found alive in a ditch

The three-year-old went missing on Sunday while playing in the yard.

A three-year-old Mpumalanga boy who has been missing for five days has been found alive.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Friday that Nkosingiphile Ndwane Ntiwane—who is speech and hearing impaired—was found inside a ditch a few metres away from his home in Mshadza Trust, Masoyi.

Toddler found and receiving medical attention

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the toddler was found by members of the public who were part of the search party at around 3pm.

“The young boy is currently receiving medical assistance, though he appeared weak and possibly dehydrated. Currently, it is not yet clear on how he got stuck in the ditch,” Mdhluli said in a statement.

Threats against parents

Acting provincial commissioner of Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi said he was grateful and delighted that the child had been found alive.

However, he pleaded with members of the public not to engage in acts of vigilantism, as was the case during the course of the week, when some called for the child’s mother to be arrested.

“We are thankful to members of the public that assisted in the recovery of the child,” Mkhwanazi said.

“We also appreciate members that removed the child’s family after realising that there were threats against them.”

Mkhwanazi said he wished the young boy a speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Rehab centre horror: Owner allegedly seen dumping dead baby in a plastic bag

Child reported missing

Nkosingiphile went missing on Sunday, 20 July, while playing in the yard at his home at around 1pm.

When his father went outside to check on him, the child was nowhere to be found.

The father then called his neighbours and other community members to assist in searching for his son.

He was reported missing on the same day after fruitless searching.

Newborn found alive in pit latrine

In a separate incident two weeks ago, a newborn baby boy was rescued from a pit toilet in Sundumbili, near Mandeni, on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast.

According to emergency services company IPSS Medical Rescue, community members in the area heard the infant’s cries coming from the pit toilet and quickly sprang into action.

The company responded to the scene and transported the baby to Sundumbili Clinic for further medical evaluation and care.

“IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics assessed the baby boy, who was found to be in relatively good health,” the company said in a statement.

NOW READ: Dumped baby found alive in Diepsloot pit latrine reunited with mother