24 hours in pictures, 5 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An activist from the People’s Ethical Treatment of Animals group (PETA) protests over reptile skin sales outside a Louis Vuitton store in Hong Kong, China, 05 June 2025. PETA campaigned against the purchase of goods made from reptile skin, demanding that ‘LVMH ‘leave pythons in peace’. Picture: EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG

A vehicle pulls a trailer carrying plastic for recycling along Malibongwe Drive in Randburg, 5 June 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen An aerial view shows a destroyed house in the water from the river Lonza after the formation of a lake on the last houses of the village of Blatten, after a massive avalanche, triggered by the collapse of the Birch Glacier, in Blatten, Switzerland, 05 June 2025. A large part of the village of Blatten, located in the Loetschental Valley in the canton of Valais, was buried under masses of ice, mud and rocks. Numerous houses were destroyed, and one person is missing. Between May 19 and 28, several million cubic meters of rock fell from the Kleines Nesthorn mountain above Blatten. This created a nine-million-tonne debris cone on the Birch Glacier, which ultimately collapsed on 28 May 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER Sara Errani (L) and Andrea Vavassori of Italy celebrate after winning the Mixed Doubles final match against US players Taylor Townsend and Evan King at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ Orthodox pilgrims take part in the annual Velikoretsky Cross procession near Monastyrskoe village, Russia, 05 June 2025. During the Velikoretsky procession, which has been held since the beginning of the 15th century in honor of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, pilgrims cover a distance of 150 kilometers over six days, and is held annually from 03 to 08 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALERY MELNIKOV Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 05 June 2025. Over one million Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad for this year's Hajj season, according to Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER Britain's King Charles III (C) meets members of the public at Old Spitalfields Market during a visit to Old Spitalfields Market and SXSW London festival in London, Britain, 05 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN A horse grazes next to a campsite during the Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, 05 June 2025. Held annually in the first week of June, the horse fair is Europe's largest traditional Romani and Traveller gathering, attracting tens of thousands of people to watch as horses are bathed in the River Eden and paraded along the 'flashing lane' for potential buyers. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN Horses are paraded along the 'flashing lane' during the Appleby Horse Fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, 05 June 2025. Held annually in the first week of June, the horse fair is Europe's largest traditional Romani and Traveller gathering, attracting tens of thousands of people to watch as horses are bathed in the River Eden and paraded along the 'flashing lane' for potential buyers. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN A Coca-Cola employee walks past a demonstration lead by Greenpeace and aimed at raising awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste, and pushing for alternative solutions like reusable packaging in front of the Coca-Cola headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg on June 5, 2025. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A Pearly King joins Chelsea Pensioners as they take part in the 2025 Chelsea Pensioners Founder's Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 05, 2025 in London, England. Founder's Day celebrates the founding of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in 1681 by King Charles II. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) People use plastic sheets to cross the Buriganga River during rain in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 June 2025. The 2025 World Environment Day theme is 'Putting an End to Plastic Pollution.' This theme focuses on addressing the widespread environmental impact of plastic pollution, urging collective action to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic waste. The global campaign aims to unite governments, communities, and individuals in a shared mission to tackle this issue. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM Cattle owners transport their sacrificial animals by boat to a livestock market in Dhaka city for sale ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 June 2025. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year, marking the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to Mecca, the most sacred place in Islam. During the holiday, Muslims slaughter sacrificial animals and split the meat into three parts – one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM