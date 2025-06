24 hours in pictures, 4 June 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This aerial photograph shows a stork with two chicks on a nest installed on a high voltage line mast in Bouee, western France, on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton of South Africa pictured during a warm up match between South Africa and Zimbabwe ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 on June 04, 2025 in Arundel, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) A train arrives at a station in Colombo on June 4, 2025. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) A person places electric candles at a vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square protest, in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 June 2025. Many people were injured or killed during the protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO The 'Simpecado' float of the Brotherhood of El Rocio of Seville-El Salvador departs Seville on its pilgrimage to the El Rocio hermitage, located in the village of Almonte, Spain, 04 June 2025. Approximately one million people from across Spain make the journey to pay homage to Our Lady of Rocio each year. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO A woman wearing big sunglasses with inscriptions reading "1 Lee Jae-myung" watches the inauguration ceremony of South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung outside the National Assembly in Seoul on June 4, 2025. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP) Police and community members look on at a body in the Zamimpilo informal settlemen, 4 June 2025. It is suspected that the victim was killed in crossfire, during a shootout between the police and suspects the day before. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Soldiers of the guard battalion are reflected in a bass horn during a welcome ceremony for Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (not pictured) with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 04 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Community members march from Main Reef to the home of a 14-year-old Lukhona Fose in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, 4 June 2025, after her mutilated body was found near her home. City of Johannesburg Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu visited Fose's family. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile as he arrives for his weekly General Audience in St. Peters Square, Vatican City, 04 June 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI People ferry cattle on a vehicle ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) A man swims to cool off at Marina Beach on a hot summer day in Chennai on June 4, 2025. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) A follower in a prayer posture is photographed during a "Long Life Offering Ceremony" for the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (unseen), at the Tsuglagkhang temple at McLeod Ganj, in Dharamshala, India on June 04, 2025. Long Life Offering Ceremonies are conducted as a gesture of deep gratitude and heartfelt wishes for the continued health and longevity of the Dalai Lama. Typically held at the Main Tibetan Temple, these ceremonies include prayers, ritual offerings, and communal celebrations, reflecting devotion and reverence. Picture: Matrix Images / Sanjay Baid Aerial view of 'Interceptor 006' a giant fence to catch thousands of tons of plastic at Las Vacas River in Chinautla, Guatemala on June 3, 2025. The Dutch NGO The Ocean Cleanup, seeks to trap thousands of tons of plastic that each year flow into the Caribbean Sea at Las Vacas River, a tributary of Motagua River. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) French soldiers carry coffins during a burial ceremony of six French soldiers who died fighting for France in the World War I, in the National Necropolis of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette in Ablain-Saint-Nazaire, northern France on June 3, 2025. Six young French soldiers from the World War I, who died in 1914 and 1915 but whose bodies have been discovered in recent years, were buried on June 3, 2025, in the National Necropolis of Notre-Dame-de-Lorette (Pas-de-Calais), as witnessed by an AFP photographer. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)