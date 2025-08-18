If I were Ramaphosa, I would dismiss ‘spineless’ Motshekga – Zibi

The RISE Mzansi leader says the SANDF chief had no business commenting on diplomatic issues and should be fired.

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says President Cyril Ramaphosa should dismiss both South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Rudzani Maphwanya and Defence Minister Angie Motshekga from their positions.

The party held a media briefing on Monday, where they touched on several matters, including the government of national unity (GNU), the National Dialogue, and Maphwanya’s recent conduct.

Last week, the army chief sparked a diplomatic stir after claiming South Africa and Iran had “common goals.”

“This trip is not only a military one, but has a political message and was carried out at the best possible time to express our heartfelt feelings to the peace-loving nation of Iran,” Maphwanya was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Government’s response to Maphwanya

The defence ministry later released a statement saying Maphwanya’s comments were not official.

“The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans wishes to clarify that matters of South Africa’s foreign policy and international relations are the sole prerogative of the president and the department of International Relations and Cooperation,” the ministry said.

Dirco also distanced itself from Maphwanya’s comments.

“Any statements made by an individual, or a department other than those responsible for foreign policy, should not be misinterpreted as the official position of the South African government,” said Dirco spokesperson Crispin Phiri.

Last week, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not been informed of or approved Maphwanya’s visit to Iran. He, however, highlighted that the authorisation came from Motshekga, which falls under her ministerial responsibility.

Motshekga reportedly told the Sunday Times that no disciplinary action would be taken against Maphwanya.

Motshekga defended the SANDF chief, insisting that his visit to Iran was appropriate.

“It’s a coincidence that it [the trip] coincides with the tensions between Iran and the US and that we are negotiating on tariffs.

“This invitation is from last year. I sanctioned it last year. The event was postponed, and they then communicated back to say let’s continue,” she told the publication.

‘They must be fired’

Zibi said on Monday that Motshekga and Maphwanya should be shown the door; the army chief for “being out of line” and Motshekga for her response.

“The general was out of line. If my name were Cyril Ramaphosa, I would tell him he’s retiring on 31 December and someone is taking over on 1 January, and name that person,” said Zibi.

“Generals or army officials are not supposed to make political statements at all. What the general said in Iran can be said by Angie Motshekga, not him.

“That Motshekga is spineless and does not want to deal with the issue does not mean she is correct. She herself is wrong, and if I were the president, I would also dismiss her as defence minister due to unsuitability and having zero strategic awareness, like the general, who has zero strategic awareness and diplomatic maturity, who thinks he is a politician when he is not.”

Zibi said Maphwanya’s comments undermined the work being done by the South African government to save jobs through trade negotiations.

“The US and Iran are enemies, the general goes there and runs his mouth because he has no strategic awareness, undermining the work that Tau and Lamola are doing. That’s ill-discipline; he must be fired.”

