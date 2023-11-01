News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

1 minute read

1 Nov 2023

10:08 am

Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector

Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector will be for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.

Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector

New Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa.

The presidency made the announcement of Wednesday.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president made the appointment in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector will be for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.

“The president wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication,” said Magwenya.

ALSO READ:Kholeka Gcaleka recommended as new public protector

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Kholeka Gcaleka public protector South Africa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby SA Rugby to take time to find replacement for Boks coach Jacques Nienaber
Rugby ‘Thank you South Africa,’ says Kolisi as fans welcome home World Cup winners
Rugby Kolisi not hanging up his Bok boots just yet: ‘I want to play’
Rugby WATCH: The moment Siya Kolisi arrived back home with the World Cup
Courts Charges against ‘TikTok doctor’ Matthew Lani dropped
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe