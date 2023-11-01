Ramaphosa officially appoints Kholeka Gcaleka as new Public Protector

Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector will be for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa.

The presidency made the announcement of Wednesday.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president made the appointment in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

Gcaleka’s appointment as Public Protector will be for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.

“The president wishes advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trusts that she will serve the people of South Africa with honour and dedication,” said Magwenya.

ALSO READ:Kholeka Gcaleka recommended as new public protector