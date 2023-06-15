Ramaphosa lands in Poland to begin African Peace Mission

By Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Warsaw, Poland, as part of his participation in the African Peace Mission aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Ramaphosa, heads of states from Egypt, Congo, Zambia, Senegal and Uganda are seeking to broker peace in the Ukraine war as he makes the arduous journey to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for deliberations with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meeting Zelensky and Putin

The leaders are expected to meet with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to broker a peace deal to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president has been in conversation with Putin, Zelenskyy, Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaders of Brics countries and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to facilitate “a peaceful process to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, in line with South Africa’s standing as a non-aligned state.”

Peace mission

On the eve of the mission Ramaphosa said the African Peace Mission brings an “African perspective” and an appeal for a peace process to deliberations that are underway in various parts of the world on how to address the conflict in Ukraine and Russia.

“The human and negative economic impact and tension arising from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is a grave situation that affects all of us in an interconnected world.

Engagements

“We are pleased and encouraged by the openness with which the two Presidents have undertaken to engage with African leaders on this matter. From our own experience, it is at times of escalated conflict that a search for peace must be equally accelerated.

“This peace initiative should be seen as complementing other peace initiatives that other parties have put forward. The strength of this mission is that African leaders will be engaging with both parties,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to return home on Sunday, 18 June.

