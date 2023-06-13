Ramaphosa told SA to be patient five years ago, ‘without timelines to keep him accountable’

Home » News
By Brian Sokutu
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to South Africans to be patient and to understand that behind the scenes, reforms are underway which will bring solutions that will not be temporary, but will be “sustainable and transformative”.
In his weekly newsletter, he said it was understandable the “severity of the challenges the country is facing … give rise to frustration and impatience”.
In an indirect appeal for people to be patient, Ramaphosa added: “Many of these reforms are being brought about by legislative and regulatory changes, which may not inspire many people, but which have a substantial impact on people’s lives and the performance of the economy.
“We are committed to stay the course on structural reform.”
However, his words cut little ice with business economics professor Jannie Rossouw from the University of the Witwatersrand, who said if any business was run along the same lines Ramaphosa ran the government, it would have closed a long time ago.
Reacting to the economic turnaround strategy, Rossouw said South Africans “ran out of patience a long time ago, due to inefficiency and corruption”.
“Now he tells us to be patient – something he said five years ago, without timelines to keep him accountable.”
Ramaphosa said the economy was “undergoing a fundamental transformation that will make it more competitive, inclusive and capable of growth”.
But Rossouw said: “We have heard all this before. How ironic, coming from someone who has sat on several boards of big companies as a business leader before becoming president.”
Referring to milestones achieved in Operation Vulindlela – a joint project of the presidency, National Treasury and other key government departments, Ramaphosa said, to date:
On reforms in telecommunications, Ramaphosa said: “The completion of the spectrum auction in April 2022 has unlocked significant new investment and will enable expanded network access and reduced data costs.
“The gazetting of a rapid deployment policy direction, as well as a standard draft by-law for wayleave approvals, will help to accelerate the roll-out of telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and towers.
“A final date for the switchoff of analogue transmission will soon be gazetted to complete the digital migration process.”
Reforms in the water sector are aimed “to improve water quality while ensuring security of water supply in the long term”.
He said: “The proportion of water use licence applications processed within 90 days has increased to 70% from 35%. We are now targeting a further improvement to 80% of all applications.
“This is helping to speed up investment in sectors like mining, agriculture, forestry and infrastructure.
“The Blue Drop, Green Drop and No Drop water quality monitoring system has been reinstated. This enables intervention where municipalities are failing to meet minimum norms and standards for water service delivery.”
On immigration reform, the department of home affairs was “implementing far-reaching reforms that will make the work visa system more agile and responsive to the realities of the new world of work and attract higher numbers of tourists”.
– brians@citizen.co.za