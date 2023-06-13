By Brian Sokutu
13 Jun 2023
Ramaphosa told SA to be patient five years ago, ‘without timelines to keep him accountable’

Experts say South Africans 'ran out of patience a long time ago, due to inefficiency and corruption'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to South Africans to be patient and to understand that behind the scenes, reforms are underway which will bring solutions that will not be temporary, but will be “sustainable and transformative”. In his weekly newsletter, he said it was understandable the “severity of the challenges the country is facing … give rise to frustration and impatience”. Structural reform In an indirect appeal for people to be patient, Ramaphosa added: “Many of these reforms are being brought about by legislative and regulatory changes, which may not inspire many people, but which have a substantial impact on...

