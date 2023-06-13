Daily news update: Ace Magashule expelled, Fort Hare University killings case and Soshanguve tavern shooting

By Citizen Reporter

Ace Magashule booted from ANC

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has officially been given the boot by the governing party.

The ANC confirmed Magashule’s expulsion on Monday.

Fort Hare University killings: Court denies three of five suspects bail

Photo: iStock

Three of the five men accused of killing two University of Fort Hare (UFH) employees will remain behind bars after they were denied bail.

The accused appeared at the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court in Eastern Cape on Monday in connection with the murders of UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets and vice-chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

15 injured after tavern shooting in Soshanguve

CCTV footage has been shared on social media of the shooting incident on Thursday last week. Picture: iStock

At least 15 people have been injured following a mass shooting at a local tavern in Tshwane, the South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed.

The incident took place in Soshanguve, located in the north of Pretoria, on Sunday night when an unknown suspect stormed into the tavern and started shooting.

Westbury residents take to the streets to protest joblessness, marginalisation

Residents from the predominantly coloured community of Westbury march against the proposed Employment equity act that which they say has been put into place to prevent them from getting work, 12 June 2023, Westbury, Johannesburg. Protestors peacefully marched to different government and private businesses in the area to hand over their memorandum. Picture: Shaun Holland

Protesters in Westbury and Westdene took to the streets on Monday morning to protest against unemployment, poor service delivery from Helen Joseph Hospital, and the marginalisation of coloured communities.

Protesters blocked several roads leading in and out of Westbury, Westdene and Sophiatown, causing major traffic disruptions in Johannesburg.

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly Soweto tavern shooting

Picture: iStock

The state has dropped charges against five of the six men accused of the July 2022 mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, which left 16 people dead.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to The Citizen that the charges against the four men were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Emtee hits back at his estranged wife’s drugs and abuse claims

Rapper Emtee is out on bail after his wife pressed charges. Picture: Instagram @ emteethehustla

Award-winning rapper Mthebeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu took to his Twitter page to respond following reports that his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, has alleged in a police report that the rapper is an abuser and a drug user.

According to Sunday World, Nicole filed a police statement at the Midrand Police Station in which she stated that Emtee assaulted her and is invading her privacy on social media.

Williams pays his respects to Bafana legend Barker

Ronwen Williams of South Africa during the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Qualifiers South Africa Press Conference at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 20 March 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As the nation continues to mourn the passing of legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker, current national team captain Ronwen Williams has also paid tribute to the much-loved icon.

Barker’s name will forever be entrenched in the history books of South African football having guided Bafana to their only major piece of silverware, the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

