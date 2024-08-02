Ramathuba says plans to establish TUT campus in Giyani ‘at an advanced stage’

The former Giyani College of Education will be refurbished and turned into a TUT campus.

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says plans to establish the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campus in Giyani are at an advanced stage.

During his visit to the former Giyani College of Education in 2022, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Blade Nzimande said the college was expected to start operating in February 2024. However, in February, Nzimande announced that the facility’s doors would open in 2025.

At the time, the department said the minister had allocated R31.9 million to the project.

Responding to a parliamentary question in March, Nzimande said the feasibility study for the establishment of the campus was delayed due to the Limpopo Department of Education denying the Higher Education department access to the site, the former Giyani College of Education.

ALSO READ: SA’s 7th administration premiers: Dr Phophi Ramathuba is Limpopo’s first female premier

The Office of the Premier intervened and the matter was resolved.

TUT was again denied access to the site from November until February 2024. The matter was escalated to the Office of the Premier again.

The department and TUT now have access to the site.

Ramathuba: ‘Plans at advanced stage’

Delivering her speech at the official opening of the 7th Provincial Legislature on Friday, Ramathuba said that plans for the campus were at an advanced stage.

“One of my special guests in this August House is the son of the soil, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, the current vice-chancellor and principal of TUT,” said Ramathuba.

WATCH: EFF or ANC policy? Ramathuba tells ‘salivating’ tenderpreneurs ‘no more tenders’

“He agrees with me that we cannot allow a situation where a child from Ka-Munghonghoma, after passing grade 12, cannot further her higher education in a more advanced university of technology right there in her backyard.”

However, Ramathuba expressed concern over people who have started to illegally occupy and vandalise the former Giyani College of Education before refurbishment commences.

“We call upon all those who have hijacked and illegally occupied any government property to desist and vacate with immediate effect. Operation Vhuyisa Thundu ya Muvhuso [Return Government’s Property] is about to be launched. Watch this space!”

Ramathuba also addressed naysayers, saying that the campus would be established even if they did not believe in the dream.

ALSO READ: Ramathuba appoints Kgabo Mahoai despite his bad track record

“Those who think it is far-fetched must think again. Let me remind you; when we announced that Limpopo would be the first province to establish a medical school post-1994, we were accused of hallucinating,” she said.

“Today, a child from Ha-Tshikundamela who wants to study medicine does not have to take a bus to Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg or Pretoria. She simply takes a short trip to Mankweng to the medical school proudly brought to you by the ANC-led government.”

‘Lead by example’

She further called on her executive to lead in the next five years with dignity and adopt a people-first approach.

“The reason we exist as leaders is yet again found in these three questions that we must all ask ourselves daily: What do our people want? What do we want for our people? What are we going to leave behind for our children, our grandchildren, and great-grandchildren?

ALSO READ: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba ‘fights for women’

“Let us lead by example, fostering a culture of trust and respect, and demonstrating our dedication to serving our community with honour.”