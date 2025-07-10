Rand water maintenance: These Tshwane areas will experience three-day water outages

The maintenance will significantly impact Tshwane's water distribution network, affecting reservoirs and meters.

Extensive areas across Tshwane will experience significant water supply disruptions from next Tuesday, 15 July, at 5am until Friday, 18 July, at 8am, as Rand Water undertakes critical maintenance work on its O2 pipeline.

The City of Tshwane announced that residents should prepare for low pressure to no water supply during this three-day period.

Tshwane pipeline repairs target permanent solutions

The water utility company notified Tshwane that the maintenance work involves permanent repairs to leaks on the O2 pipeline, which had previously received temporary fixes from technicians.

“The maintenance work is also part of Rand Water’s preparation for the higher demand period starting

from August 2025,” the city stated.

It added that the maintenance will significantly impact Tshwane’s water distribution network, affecting reservoirs and meters supplied by the Klipfontein, Brakfontein and Haartebeeshoek Reservoirs.

Northern Tshwane areas face extensive disruptions

The Haartebeeshoek reservoir system will experience the most widespread impact, affecting numerous communities across the northern parts of Tshwane.

The Akasia, Akasia East and Akasia West Reservoirs will be unable to supply water to major residential areas, including all extensions of:

Amandasig,

Chantelle,

Heatherview,

Ninapark, and

The Orchards.

Industrial areas such as Rosslyn and agricultural zones around Akasia will also be affected.

The Ga-Rankuwa reservoir system serving the northwestern communities will see disruptions across all units of Ga-Rankuwa, including the view areas and industrial zones.

The Medunsa medical university area and surrounding agricultural holdings will experience similar supply issues.

Soshanguve residents across multiple extensions and surrounding areas serviced by the Kruisfontein and Klipfontein reservoirs will face water shortages.

The Mabopane reservoir system will affect water supply to Mabopane extensions, parts of Soshanguve, Winterveld, and Tswaing areas.

Central and southern areas also impacted

The Klipfontein and Brakfontein system disruptions will affect numerous central and southern Tshwane communities.

The Heights HL Reservoir serves several upmarket areas, including:

Claremont,

Groenkloof,

Central Pretoria and various Pretoria extensions, all of which will experience supply interruptions.

Heuweloord and surrounding areas, including Swartkop and Raslouw, will be affected through the Heuweloord Reservoir disruption.

The large Olievenhoutbosch development will face water challenges due to the impact of the Kosmosdal Connection.

The Lotus Gardens area and parts of central Pretoria will experience disruptions through the Lotus Gardens Reservoir, while the extensive Mnandi system will affect water supply to numerous developments, including Centurion areas such as Heuweloord extensions, Raslouw, and Sunderland Ridge.

Western communities prepare for water shortages

Western areas of Tshwane face significant disruptions through the Pretoria West HL Reservoir system, affecting Claremont, Danville, Elandspoort, and various Lotus Gardens extensions.

The Atteridgeville community and surrounding areas, including Laudium, will experience water supply challenges through their respective reservoir systems.

The Raslouw Reservoir serves multiple affluent areas, including all Eldoraigne extensions, Celtisdal, and Sunderland Ridge, while the Rooihuiskraal system affects numerous developments, including Kosmosdal, Hennopspark, and Wierdapark extensions.

Emergency response measures

The city has indicated that roaming water tankers will be dispatched as needed to provide emergency water supplies to affected areas.

However, residents are advised to store water in advance and prepare for the extended period without a regular supply.

The timing of the maintenance work coincides with winter months when water demand is typically lower.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of this essential

maintenance work.”

