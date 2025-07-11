Tshwane taps still dry due to maintenance delays

Residents in Equestria are still without water after a routine maintenance operation ran into multiple setbacks.

Residents of the City of Tshwane have been without water for over 24 hours after the city’s maintenance water cut experienced unforeseen delays again.

The city has again apologised to residents of Equestria for the delay in restoring water, following the scheduled valve replacement and pipe fittings carried out on Wednesday.

Although the work was expected to be completed by 4pm on Wednesday, unforeseen technical challenges have delayed water restoration, the city said.

At this stage, the estimated time of restoration is not yet available.

More bad news

DA ward councillor Jacqui Uys spent the night updating residents on the progress of the water.

She also had to bear bad news as the restoration was delayed again and the water from the tanker was not drinkable.

Uys said the project was badly planned, and eventualities were not taken into consideration.

“I will continue to ask the questions I already started asking in February in the city’s finance committee about how that contractor was appointed.”

Project aimed to protect infrastructure

Uys said the purpose of this project – which was initiated when she was MMC for finance – was to install pressure valves on the water network to reduce pressure on the water pipes and prevent bursts.

About 28 hours into the water cut, Uys said the pipes were being installed on both sides of the valve chamber.

Emergency repairs face further setbacks

“They are also pumping water out of the ditch. Concrete is seemingly loose and they are in fact using a plastic cement mixture specifically designed for a wet environment and dries quicker,” she said.

Uys said according to the project manager, the water was opened during the evening but one of the connections they made then opened and the water had to be closed again.

“Feedback from the site is that the connection came loose again.

“As far as I understand, water is not shut off yet but the loss of water is causing a water pressure issue and the system cannot recover with the amount of water being lost. I am of the opinion they need to shut off the supply again,” she said.

