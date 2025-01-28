Re A Spana Programme tackles crime and lawlessness in Tshwane

Sunnyside cleanup sees Tshwane mayor joining forces with TMPD, SAPS, and Home Affairs to restore law and order in the Pretoria CBD.

City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has been visiting various parts of the city as part of the city’s Re A Spana 100 Days Programme. Picture: X/@CityTshwane

City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said cleanup over the weekend in Sunnyside won’t be the last of many to come in the clean-up in the capital under the new administration.

Moya has been visiting various parts of the city, including Refilwe and Atteridgeville, as part of the city’s Re A Spana 100 Days Programme, a cross-functional accelerated service delivery operation combining clean-up efforts with service delivery interventions and by-law enforcement.

Over the weekend, Moya joined the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, the city’s health department, and the environment and agriculture management department on Friday in Sunnyside as part of the city’s Re A Spana programme, which is to reclaim back the city.

Tshwane’s Re A Spana programme

Mayoral spokesperson Zintle Mahlati said the Reclaim Our City Operation will continue every week in the Pretoria CBD as part of the mayoral executive commitment in its 100-day Action Plan to ensure adherence to by-laws.

“Over the years, Sunnyside has become synonymous with being the epicentre of crime and lawlessness. The operation conducted in the area on Friday was only the beginning. The operation was proof that Tshwane is capable of having a well-run and beneficial economic nightlife and that all that is needed is to ensure this is all done lawfully,” she said.

Mahlati said 12 business premises were inspected, and two street trading businesses were inspected, with five Section 56 notices issued for contravention of the Businesses Act, 1991 (Act 71 of 1991 (R12 500)), two Section 56 notices issued for contravention of the Solid Waste By-law (R10 000), and two OTR notices issued for contravention of the Businesses Act, 1991.

Mahalati added that two business licences were revoked by Local Economic Development (1 expired and 1 for leasing), and seven Section 56 notices were issued for various Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act, 1972 (Act 54 of 1972) contraventions (R20 000).

Other notices and fines issued include seven Section 56 notices issued for contravention of the Fire Safety Regulations (R21 000), four contraventions issued for various Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act, five notices issued for contravention of the Fire Safety Regulations, and 10 AARTO 31 fines issued for parking offences to the value of R25 000.

12 vehicles impounded

Mahalati said 12 vehicles were impounded for contravention of the National Road Traffic Act, two businesses closed for non-compliance, and three street traders’ fruit and vegetables were confiscated.

TMPD spokesperson Sergeant Rebone Molapo said on the same day TMPD conducted a cleanup operation in Cullinan Refilwe township, several businesses were inspected, resulting in three shops being closed due to non-compliance with the Business Act and fire safety, and a total of 26 Section 56 notices were issued for contravention of the city by-laws.

