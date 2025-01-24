Tough training shapes 98 new firefighters in Tshwane

Graduates of Tshwane’s intense firefighter training program share their struggles and triumphs as they join the city's emergency services team.

Close to a 100 firefighter graduates attended a passing-out parade hosted by the City of Tshwane in the capital yesterday.

In total, 98 graduates paraded at the Lukas van den Berg sports field in Pretoria West. They are part of the second group to pass the year-long basic firefighter training programme.

The group will now join the fire and rescue division in the emergency services department.

New firefighter graduates

Graduate Jan Bronkhorst, 55, who is a grandfather and the second-oldest cadet to graduate, said it was a tough course.

“Initially, we were paramedics until they discontinued the services in Tshwane and integrated us into the fire department. But we enjoyed it,” he said.

Bronkhorst said the physical endurance training was the hardest in the beginning.

“They test your physical strength to the limit. But now I am the fittest I have been my entire life,” he said.

Khaya Matshika, who is married with three children, said as paramedics they were used to working with the firefighters at accident scenes but now the two groups were one family.

“Training as a firefighter is tough and getting the qualification was physically demanding,” he said.

Training is tough

Matshika said climbing tall ladders was the most challenging for him.

“Climbing and rescuing someone six storeys up is very scary. It is stable but when you are on the ladder it feels like it’s moving,” he said. Matshika said he was much more comfortable on the ladders after practising.

Ronel van Niekerk started the intense training to become a firefighter a year after giving birth. She said the high temperatures and working in the field were challenging.

Van Niekerk said being in the sun training and doing physical work the whole day was exhausting.

“It was challenging and I gave up my other studies, which was a bachelor’s degree in project management.”

She also has a national diploma in natural disaster management.

Graduating a dream come true

For Aminony Ratshikakala, graduating was a dream come true.

“I have been wanting to be a firefighter for years. Initially, I started as a grass firefighter but was transferred to work in an ambulance.

“Then they took away the ambulances in Tshwane and we were reintegrated as firefighters. It’s a blessing in disguise,” he said.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said firefighting was a calling and firefighters play a critical role in society.

“As firefighters, you are often the first line of defence in times of crisis. Your role extends far beyond extinguishing fires.

“You are called upon to save lives during floods, respond to hazardous material spills, assist in road accidents and even play a critical role in public health emergencies,” she said.

Role extends far beyond extinguishing fires

“In December and January, your colleagues were present during the floods that affected our city. When a person was reported missing at Hennops River, it was firefighters who ensured that the search continued.

“In December, when a fire broke out at Pretoria East Hospital, it was firefighters who came to the rescue,” she added.

Tshwane MMC for community safety Hannes Coetzee said firefighters save lives and protect the city and its people. “As a city, we are tremendously proud of each of the firefighters at the parade,” he said.

