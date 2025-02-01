City of Tshwane warns spaza shops owners to register before deadline

According to MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, Tshwane has approved 148 of the more than 4 000 applications so far.

The City of Tshwane has reminded spaza shop owners to register their businesses before the deadline.

The spaza shop owners must register by 28 February 2025 to avoid being shut down by the city. The city is doing this to try to make the businesses compliant.

According to the city, more than 4 100 spaza shop owners have submitted their applications so far.

“Most of the applications have come from Region 6 (709 applications), followed by Region 1 (686), Region 3 (624) and Region 2 (597),” it said.

“Regions 7, 4 and 5 have the lowest numbers of applications – 524, 488 and 481, respectively, to date.”

Over 3 000 applications being reviewed

According to MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, the city received 4 109 applications to date, approving 148 and requesting additional documentation for 564.

She said 343 foreign nationals’ applications have been processed, which await confirmation of status from the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Meanwhile, officials are still reviewing 3 397 applications.

“I would like to remind business owners that all spaza shops and food-handling businesses must register by 28 February 2025 to ensure that they are compliant and to avoid being closed down,” Mabotsa said.

These businesses include food processors, bakeries, butcheries, food delivery companies, fast food shops, and restaurants, among others.

Application for registration can be done online.

Required documentation

Mabotsa said that business owners may also visit the following municipal offices until 28 February 2025:

Region 1: Soshanguve Speaker’s Office

Region 2: Themba Municipal Offices

Region 3: Middestad Building or Atteridgeville Community Hall

Region 4: Olievenhoutbosch Business Centre

Region 5: Rayton Municipal Offices

Region 6: Mamelodi Municipal Offices

Region 7: Bronkhorstspruit Municipal Offices

The following documents are required from spaza shops or food-handling businesses during registration:

South African identity documentation, passport or other approved valid identification documentation (such as refugee or asylum status documentation from the Department of Home Affairs);

Proof of registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC);

Copy of title deed, lease agreement or proof of residence;

Affidavit and certified copy of identity document of stand or erf owner if zoned as Residential 5 or appropriate zoning certificate;

Tax clearance certificate (Sars documents);

Confirmation letter from your bank of your banking account;

If the business is a restaurant, then a copy of the menu is also required.



