WATCH: Dricus du Plessis makes a bang at Voortrekker Monument

The Citizen's Michel Bega took a video of Dricus du Plessis firing a cannon at the Voortrekker Monument.

South Africa’s UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is seen at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria before firing the cannon “Susanna” in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis fires the cannon “Susanna”, 29 March 2025, at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, in protest against unreliable power supply, cable theft and poor service delivery. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen