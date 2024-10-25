25-vehicle pileup in Thohoyandou leaves one dead, several injured [VIDEO]

Though the accident scene has been cleared, the department has urged motorists to drive with caution.

Screenshot of a video showing an accident in Thohoyandou, Venda. Picture: Supplied

One person has died following a multi-vehicle accident on the P277/1 road near Khoroni Hotel in Thohoyandou, Venda, on Friday.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, a Scania bus lost control and collided with a minibus, resulting in a multi-vehicle pileup involving 25 vehicles at around 8am on Friday.

Unfortunately, a pedestrian lost their life after being knocked down by the Toyota minibus.

Limpopo MEC for Transport Susani Violet Mathye, has sent her condolences to the family of the victim.

The driver of the minibus suffered serious injuries, while five others sustained moderate injuries and six incurred minor injuries.

All patients were transported to Tshilidzini Hospital for medical attention.

“The MEC [Member of the Executive Council] offers heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said her department.

“The swift response of emergency services and law enforcement officers is commendable, as they worked tirelessly to rescue and treat the injured.

“As the department investigates the cause of this tragic incident, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving. The MEC urges all road users to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and maintain safe following distances to avoid such tragedies.”

Watch: Vehicle pileup in Thohoyandou

“Please drive safely and exercise caution when passing through the area,” it said.

Last month, 10 passengers died in a bus accident at 3 Miles on the N1 near Makhado. The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout, at the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane, at high speed. It lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers.

“The bus driver is reportedly new to the job and not familiar with the surroundings,” said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.