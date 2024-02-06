Rising teenage pregnancies spark mental health crisis, urgent action needed, says SASOP

The South African Society of Psychiatrists calls for action over alarming teenage pregnancies and mental well being of teen mothers.

In a bid to raise awareness during Pregnancy Awareness Week that kicked of on Tuesday, the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) is shedding light on the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies and the impact on the mental health of both young mothers and their infants.

According to recent statistics released by SASOP, Christmas Day 2023 saw 145 out of 1,708 births attributed to teenage mothers, while New Year’s Day recorded a staggering 190 teenage births, including two 14-year-olds from KwaZulu Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

The numbers are indicative of a broader trend, with a staggering 90 000 pregnancies recorded for girls aged between 10 and 19 between April 2021 and March 2022, escalating to more than 150 000 in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Inadequate sex education

Dr Jessica Stanbridge, a psychiatrist and SASOP member, attributes this surge in teenage pregnancies to a myriad of factors, including socio-economic difficulties, inadequate sex education, gender-based violence, and limited access to contraception.

“Teenage pregnancy implies that the pregnancy is usually unplanned and pregnancy in very young adolescents aged 10-14 is evidence of statutory rape,” she says.

The consequences of early childbearing are far-reaching, affecting education, livelihoods, and health, including mental well-being for both mother and child.

Stanbridge added, “Many pregnant teenagers drop out of school, affecting their educational and employment opportunities, and face social repercussions such as reduced status in their community, significant levels of stress, peer rejection, family violence, and early marriage.”

The mental health toll on teenage mothers cannot be understated. Teenage pregnancies often come with a range of emotional and psychological challenges, impacting the mental well-being of young mothers.

“The societal stigma, coupled with the abrupt and sudden transition to parenthood, can lead to heightened stress, anxiety, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder,” Stanbridge says.

More complicated pregnancies

South Africa records the highest rate of 1 in 3 women developing mental health symptoms during the postpartum period, irrespective of age.

Pregnant teenagers in Sub-Saharan Africa experience mental health conditions up to 30% higher than their adult counterparts, persisting into adulthood.

Furthermore, Stanbridge says women with mental illness have more complicated pregnancies, including pre-term delivery, stillbirths, and newborns with low birth weights.

She emphasises the importance of ongoing mental health care for both mother and child, saying, “the importance of ongoing mental health care for both mother and child cannot be overstressed”.

Symptoms of mental health conditions to look out for include low mood, difficulty attaching to the baby, anxiety, maternal rage, suicidal thoughts, overwhelming fatigue, feeling worthless, panic attacks, thinking of harming oneself or the baby, and difficulty enjoying activities.

Seek professional help

“It is crucial to recognise and address any mental health concerns to ensure the holistic well-being of both young mothers and their newborns,” Stanbridge says.

Stanbridge recommends reaching out to a GP or contacting the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).