Riveiro believes Pirates deserved their victory against Stellies

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he was always confident that his team would beat Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final despite the fact that they had to chase the game.

This comes after the Buccaneers came back from a goal down to defeat Stellies 3-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to win the final.

Lehlohonolo Mojela gave Stellies the lead with a wonderful acrobatic goal but Monnapule Saleng levelled matters for Pirates just before the half-time. Then late goals by Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng made sure that the Buccaneers successfully defended their MTN8 title.



“In my opinion, it was a good final. We [Orlando Pirates], Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns are not playing in the continental by chance.I think we’re doing well. I think the level of the game was high.

“Stellenbosch had moments [to score goals], but not many in my opinion. I think we had more chances even though we were chasing the game,” said Riveiro during the post-match conference in Durban.

“I didn’t feel for a moment that we were not going to make it today. We managed to overcome every problem that we were having during the game with injuries. We went a little bit short of numbers today in some certain positions. But as it happened towards the end of the match, we were able to create a goal out of nothing. I also think the goal that we conceded was unnecessary.”

Riveiro decided not to start with Mabasa and Mofokeng in the final, a decision that took many by surprise considering their impact in the team. Riveiro said it was part of his plan to win the game.

“I think the first eleven players who started the game did very well. It’s a collective sport, we win and lose as a team. Like I said, when you look at our previous games, the contribution of the players coming off the bench was massive. It’s a must for us that whoever comes in even when the score is one nil, must die for the team. And when you have an attitude like this, [good] things happen like today. If you talk about the players that didn’t make the matchday squad, you’re talking about exceptional players,” commented the Spaniard.



Due to the international break, Pirates will next be in action on 25 October when they host AmaZulu in a league match at Orlando Stadium.