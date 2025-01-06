News

6 Jan 2025

Speedster crashes into KZN MEC on the N3

She was not injured in the crash and soon resumed her duties.

Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga

Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga. Picture: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga was reportedly unharmed after the vehicle she was travelling in was reportedly hit by another car on Monday.

According to the department, Shinga and her bodyguards were travelling on the N3 when the incident happened.

The convoy was stuck in traffic when an alleged speeding motorist hit a security vehicle and then collided with the car carrying Shinga.

She was not injured in the crash and soon resumed her duties.

Another crash on the same route

Also on Monday, at least eighteen people were injured in a crash involving a bus and a truck on the N3 near Colenso.

The bus was reportedly carrying 57 passengers, four of which were stuck in the vehicle and to be rescued by first responders.

All the injured were taken to medical facilities.

Wet roads

Rainy weather had wreaked havoc in the province, with MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma noting a surge in road fatalities on the N3 routes in the first week of the new year.

“Since the 1st of January, around 10 people have died on our roads. With the rain, the roads are slippery. We are requesting motorists to be extra careful,” said Duma.

Weather to worsen

The SA Weather Service warned of heavy storms and further flooding on Monday.

A level 6 warning was upgraded in severity to level 8 for areas along the coast.

The following areas are expected to be affected: Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Ethekwini, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mthonjaneni, Ndwedwe, Nongoma, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umzumbe and uPhongolo.

In Welkom, storms on Sunday damaged homes, schools, businesses and the local fire station.

While in the North West province, storms uprooted trees and damaged vehicles at the popular Sun City resort.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde and Faizel Patel

