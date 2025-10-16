How is the weather looking in Gauteng this weekend? SA Weather Service explains

The SA Weather Service said that more rain is expected in the coming weeks as seasonal weather patterns shift.

Gauteng residents can expect a mix of hot conditions and thundershowers this weekend.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), both Pretoria and Johannesburg will experience partly cloudy skies with possible rain and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Pretoria: Warm start with late thundershowers

Pretoria will start off partly cloudy on Saturday morning, with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 29°C.

Showers and thundershowers are expected to develop later in the day, with a 30% chance of rain and about 3mm of rainfall expected.

Humidity levels will drop from 70% in the early morning to around 35% by mid-afternoon, before increasing slightly in the evening.

Winds are expected to shift throughout the day, moving from east-northeast in the early hours to westerly by the evening.

Sunday is expected to be slightly hotter, with a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 31°C, and a 60% chance of rainfall.

Conditions will remain partly cloudy with moderate humidity and light easterly winds.

Johannesburg: Thundershowers on both days

Johannesburg will see showers and thundershowers throughout the weekend, with temperatures slightly cooler than in Pretoria.

On Saturday, the city will have a minimum of 14°C and a maximum of 25°C, with a 60% probability of rainfall and around 5mm of expected precipitation.

Humidity will range from 75% in the early morning to 40% by afternoon, with winds shifting from northerly to west-northwesterly later in the day.

Sunday will bring continued thundershowers, with temperatures rising to 28°C. A 30% chance of rain is forecast, with moderate winds coming from the northeast.

Not a heatwave, says Saws

Despite the warm conditions, meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that Gauteng is not currently experiencing a heatwave.

“The province is only experiencing hot conditions, but they are within the normal threshold,” Thobela said.

“Since it is spring, we are still going to see rain. There is no rain when there is a heatwave.”

Thobela explained that heatwaves occur when maximum temperatures exceed 5°C above the average for at least three consecutive days.

He urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, and be cautious with open flames.

“We’re moving toward summer, so we can expect hot spells,” he said. “But at this point, there is no indication of an imminent heatwave.”

The weather service said that more rain is expected in the coming weeks as seasonal weather patterns shift, bringing some relief from the current hot and dry conditions across Gauteng.

