The group accused prosecutors and investigators of malicious prosecution, unlawful arrest and detention.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has broken its silence on reported legal action by Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and seven senior police officers, revealing that it has yet to receive any letter of demand from their attorneys.

Khumalo and the senior police officers are demanding more than R112 million from the state after corruption and fraud charges against them were withdrawn.

The group accused prosecutors and investigators of malicious prosecution, unlawful arrest and detention, claiming the case left them publicly humiliated and caused lasting emotional and physical harm.

No letter

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they have noted the media enquiries on the letter of demand by Khumalo and others.

“The NPA would like to indicate that we are yet to be served with any letter of demand from the attorneys representing General Khumalo and others. However, we were served with one from attorneys representing Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, and we are attending to it,” Kganyago said.

Kganyago said they do not provide a “running commentary” on matters they are prosecuting.

“As a matter of principle, the NPA does not litigate through the media, but through appropriate legal fora. For this reason, we will not be providing a running commentary on any litigation involving the NPA.”

Being sued

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, senior Idac investigator Brian Padayachee and several state entities are among those implicated in the legal notice issued on 19 November 2026.

Khumalo’s co-accused include Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, Major-General Philani Lushaba, Major-General Nosipho Precious Madondo, Major-General Josias Lekalakala, Major-General Zwelithini Gabela and Brigadier Phindile Ncube.

Claims

It accuses several state entities, including the NDPP, Idac, the ministers of justice and police, and the police national commissioner, of pursuing a deeply flawed case against senior police officers.

The officers claim the investigation was launched on the basis of a dubious affidavit that was allegedly “attested by an Idac investigator, records that it was signed at Pretoria but sworn at Cape Town, and is based on information received anonymously”.