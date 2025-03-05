South Africa condemns Israel for blocking aid in the Gaza Strip

Israel on Sunday blocked aid shipments to Gaza, raising fears of hunger during the holy month of Ramadan.

South Africa has condemned Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and its closure of border crossings, saying it is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention.

Israel on Sunday blocked the entry of aid shipments to Gaza, just hours after the first phase of its ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas expired, raising fears of hunger and extreme hardships during the holy month of Ramadan that began over the weekend.

‘Collective punishment’

Several Arab nations and rights organisations condemned Israel’s decision to halt aid deliveries to the enclave, with the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying Israel is “using it as a tool of blackmail and collective punishment”.

The Israeli government’s actions on Sunday seemed to point in the direction of an end to the ceasefire and a resumption of all-out war in Gaza.

South Africa’s international relations department (Dirco) echoed this sentiment.

“Preventing food from entering Gaza is a continuation of Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war as part of the ongoing campaign of what the ICJ ruled to be plausible genocide against the Palestinian people,” it said.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation government’s decision to halt the access of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/OPQsjW9Rfp — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 2, 2025

ICJ case

South Africa submitted an 84-page application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 29 December 2023, pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of suspected genocide and order it to, among other things, halt its invasion in Gaza.

Since launching the case, South Africa has approached the ICJ four times, requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour, they have had little impact.

Holding Israel accountable

“South Africa concurs with Qatar, one of the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, that halting the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention,” Dirco said.

South Africa has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable and ensure the safe, continuous, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

“South Africa welcomes the outcomes of the Arab League Emergency Summit held on March 4th, that supports a settlement on Gaza that is led by, and inclusive of, Palestinians, and that expressly rejects the ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

“South Africa supports the Arab League’s call for a UN international peacekeeping force in the West Bank and Gaza to ensure security and stability,” Dirco said.

