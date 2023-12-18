SABC investigation uncovers fraudulent contracts and ghost workers

In one case, they looked for a specific individual and nobody knew them, including their line manager.

The investigation was launched two weeks ago after the SABC news head of output picked up irregular contracts. Picture: Michel Bega

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive for news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare, has launched an investigation after some freelance contracts were found to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent.

This after an anonymous email claimed that “an internal report has found that at least 20 ‘ghost’ workers benefited from the SABC over the past six months.”

ALSO READ: Cabinet approves SABC bill to reform funding model and TV-licensing

According to Monare, one of the managers under investigation tendered a resignation with immediate effect, while other staff members are facing disciplinary processes.

“The matter is addressed within the SABC’s human resources policies and will also be referred to the other relevant authorities for further investigation.”

SABC ghost workers

Monare explained that the investigation was launched two weeks ago after the news head of output, Mlunghisi Shivamba, picked up irregular contracts.

“Most of the freelancers’ contracts end every financial year and we start to look at every contract − the ones we need to renew, the new ones we need to prepare and that’s when some of our managers picked up some of the appointments,” said Monare.

ALSO READ: SABC to get another bailout to carry out its ‘broader responsibilities’ ahead of 2024 elections

In one case, they looked for a specific individual and nobody knew them, including their line manager.

That’s when the broadcaster decided to launch a wider investigation.

So far, they have uncovered three ghost workers, but there could still be more.

Some of the cases, involving fraud will be referred to the police, while employees are facing disciplinary action for among others, negligence, as “this should have been picked up”.

“I don’t want this to cast aspersions on men and women who are working as independent contractors and freelancers. They are the backbone of our news broadcast and this should not send panic and distress to them, a majority of whom were appointed under normal procedures.

WATCH: Fire breaks out at SABC Radio Park building in Joburg

“We are scrutinising it and concerned because it’s not just about paying ghost workers, it’s also about the mechanism that will ensure these things don’t happen again.”