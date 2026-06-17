Santaco warns immigration protests must not derail SA’s transport lifeline

Anti-illegal immigrant groups have demanded that undocumented migrants to leave South Africa by the end of the month.

South Africa’s taxi industry has stepped into the national immigration debate, with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) warning that while citizens have every right to demand reform, any disruption of transport services or unlawful demonstrations will carry dire consequences for commuters, businesses and the economy at large.

Anti-illegal immigrant groups, including the March and March movement, are planning to take to the streets in two weeks for what they’ve called a national shutdown.

They have demanded that undocumented migrants leave South Africa by the end of the month.

Public discourse

Santaco national spokesperson, Rebecca Phala, said they have taken note of the ongoing public discourse and planned demonstrations relating to illegal immigration and the calls by certain formations for the departure of undocumented foreign nationals from the country.

Phala said the council is particularly concerned by suggestions of actions that may interfere with transport operations, restrict the movement of people or disrupt economic activity.

“South Africa’s transport sector serves as a critical enabler of economic participation, connecting workers to jobs, learners to schools, patients to healthcare facilities, consumers to businesses, and goods to markets.

“Any unlawful disruption to the movement of people and goods carries the risk of negatively affecting livelihoods, businesses, productivity, and investor confidence,” Phala said.

Border management

Phala said effective border management, proper documentation and compliance with legal processes are essential to maintaining public confidence in the migration system and safeguarding the interests of all who live and work within the Republic.

“Santaco recognises that concerns around illegal immigration are matters that many South Africans feel strongly about and acknowledges the constitutional right of citizens to express their views and advocate for policy reform.

“However, the Council believes that any calls for immigration reform or stricter enforcement of existing laws must be pursued through lawful, peaceful, and constructive means,” Phala said.

Protests

Phala has urged all stakeholders to ensure that any demonstrations, campaigns or advocacy efforts remain within the law and are conducted in a manner that respects the rights, safety and dignity of all people.

“South Africa’s challenges can only be addressed sustainably through lawful engagement, effective governance, constructive dialogue, and the consistent enforcement of existing legislation.

“The council further encourages government to continue strengthening border management systems, improving immigration administration processes, and ensuring that immigration laws are applied fairly, consistently, and effectively,” Phala said.

Phala stressed that those who enter, reside, work or conduct business in South Africa should do so in full compliance with the country’s laws.