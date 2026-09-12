In case you missed it: Man arrested over Parliament security breach | Ramaphosa pushes UN reform at Brics | Search intensifies for missing runner

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 12 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a man has been arrested after allegedly jumping a fence and spending the night inside the parliamentary precinct, although the security breach did not disrupt operations.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for United Nations reform and greater accountability for violations of international law during the Brics Summit in India.

Furthermore, Saps has intensified its search for missing Kempton Park runner Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving home for an afternoon run.

Weather tomorrow: 13 September 2026

Fine and warm weather has been forecast across much of the country for Sunday, 13 September, with showers and thundershowers expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State, while damaging winds are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and North West. Full weather forecast here.

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Parliament security breach: Man arrested after unlawful entry into precinct

Parliament’s building is currently undergoing repairs after it was gutted in a fire in 2022. Picture: Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament has confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested after unlawfully entering the parliamentary precinct, with Protection Services handing him over to Saps.

The man allegedly jumped a fence on Thursday and slept inside the precinct before being apprehended in the early hours of Friday.

Parliament said the incident did not disrupt its operations, while the precinct remains under heightened security as the building continues to undergo repairs following the 2022 fire.

CONTINUE READING: Parliament security breach: Man arrested after unlawful entry into precinct

Ramaphosa demands UN reform, accountability at Brics Summit in India

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking during a session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism meeting in India during the Brics Summit. Picture: The Presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Brics leaders to defend multilateralism, reform the United Nations and ensure accountability for violations of international law.

Speaking during a session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism in India, Ramaphosa warned that the UN risks becoming irrelevant if it fails to reflect current global realities.

He also stressed South Africa’s support for a predictable international system centred on the UN Charter, sovereignty and international law.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa demands UN reform, accountability at Brics Summit in India

Saps intensifies search for missing Kempton Park runner

Missing 38-year-old Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo. Picture: Supplied

Saps has intensified its search for 38-year-old Kempton Park runner Elizabeth Mokolo Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving home for an afternoon run on 10 September.

Her eight-year-old daughter raised the alarm after she failed to return, prompting family members to report her missing to police.

Police have followed several leads and made enquiries at hospitals and mortuaries without success, and have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

CONTINUE READING: Saps intensifies search for missing Kempton Park runner

High‑speed chase ends in R2 million dagga bust on N4

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has seized dagga worth an estimated R2 million. Picture: Saps.

Saps in Mpumalanga seized dagga worth an estimated R2 million and arrested a suspect following a high-speed chase along the N4 near Malelane.

Police said the driver failed to stop, drove recklessly and forced other road users off the road before officers eventually stopped the vehicle along the R38 towards Low’s Creek.

Officers found about 336kg of compressed dagga, with the suspect expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

CONTINUE READING: High‑speed chase ends in R2 million dagga bust on N4

Africa Braces for strongest El Niño since 1950 – heat, drought and floods loom

Crops and livestock face climate-induced stress due to looming El Niño conditions. Picture: Diana Ulloa / AFP

Africa is facing the prospect of extreme heat, drought and flooding as an unusually strong El Niño develops in the Pacific Ocean, with potential consequences for agriculture, water supplies, health and electricity generation.

NOAA has put the chance of the event becoming very strong at more than 90%, while the probability of it exceeding the strength of any El Niño recorded since 1950 stands at 69% between October and December.

Southern Africa is expected to face drought and extreme heat, while parts of East Africa could experience excessive rainfall and flooding.

CONTINUE READING: Africa Braces for strongest El Niño since 1950 – heat, drought and floods loom

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ‘Cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme bust | Sandton school teacher’s killer guilty | Shekhinah is a mother