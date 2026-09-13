Saps investigates four women’s bodies found in Kempton Park

The fourth body was discovered on 12 September in Rhodesfield, at the back of a hotel in the area.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the deaths of four women whose bodies were discovered in the Kempton Park area between July and September, with police yet to establish whether the cases are linked.

Acting Gauteng commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said investigators were examining the cases as part of a multidisciplinary investigation involving detectives, forensic specialists, tracking teams, K9 units and the Investigative Psychology Unit.

“While there are similarities in some of the circumstances surrounding the cases, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the four cases are linked or that they involve one perpetrator,” Kekana said.

“Our responsibility is to establish the facts through evidence.”

Four bodies discovered

The first victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found near the R21 on 15 July. Police said she was naked and had been restrained with cable ties.

A suspect was arrested on 17 July and remains in custody, while the investigation continues.

The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was found near the R21 on 24 August. She was partially clothed.

On 10 September, police discovered the body of an unidentified woman in an advanced state of decomposition. She was found naked and her identity had not yet been formally established.

The fourth body was discovered on 12 September in Rhodesfield, at the back of a hotel in the area.

The 38-year-old woman was wearing sports clothing and was found partially clothed. Police said her identity remained subject to formal confirmation by her family through the mortuary identification process.

Kekana said investigators were examining the individual dockets, evidence, timelines, locations, victim profiles and circumstances surrounding each case.

The Investigative Psychology Unit has also been brought in to analyse behavioural patterns and possible links, while the Provincial Tracking Team and K9 Search and Rescue teams have been deployed.

Police warn against speculation

Kekana said investigators were considering all possibilities and were not limiting themselves to one suspect or theory.

“Once we have balanced and analysed all the available evidence, we will be able to determine whether these cases are connected, whether multiple suspects are involved, or whether these are separate investigations,” he said.

Police urged the public and media not to prematurely link the cases.

“Our duty is to establish the truth, and we will allow the evidence to guide us,” Kekana said.

Dating platforms raise concern

The investigation has also prompted police to issue a warning about crimes involving people who meet through online dating platforms and social media.

Kempton Park police have identified approximately 10 cases in which people allegedly met individuals online before being lured to locations where they were robbed and, in some cases, raped.

Police urged people meeting someone they had only interacted with online to choose a public place and ensure a trusted family member or friend knew who they were meeting and where they were going.

They also warned people not to share unnecessary personal information or allow strangers to lure them to isolated locations.

Police appeal for information

Saps said it had mobilised maximum resources to investigate the four deaths and was following credible leads.

“We are on the ground. We are investigating. We have mobilised resources. We are following the evidence. And we will pursue those responsible,” Kekana said.

Police appealed to anyone with information about the deaths, suspicious activity in the affected areas or the movements of the victims to contact Warrant Officer Elvis Manyike on 082 465 7249.

Families with missing relatives who have not yet reported them missing were also urged to approach their nearest police station.

Kekana said the deaths were a serious concern and acknowledged the anxiety they had caused in the Kempton Park community.

“GBVF remains a priority crime, and the Saps will continue to pursue perpetrators of violence against women and children with the urgency and seriousness that these crimes demand,” he said.