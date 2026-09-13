Chikunga demands action after women attacked while exercising

The minister condemned the attacks, saying women should be able to exercise, walk and run without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has called for urgent action after reports of women being attacked while running and exercising in public spaces.

Chikunga said the reported incidents, including the murder of four women in Kempton Park and the mugging of a woman in Centurion Rooihuiskraal while returning from the gym, highlighted the growing safety concerns facing women using public spaces.

The minister condemned the attacks, saying women should be able to exercise, walk and run without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation.

“Women should not have to choose between their safety and their health. No woman should fear for her life simply because she has chosen to run, walk or exercise in a public space. Women must be free to exercise, walk and run without fear. This is unacceptable,” Chikunga said.

Calls for increased police visibility

Chikunga called on law-enforcement agencies, municipalities and other stakeholders to take immediate and visible steps to improve safety in public spaces, particularly areas commonly used for walking, running and recreational activities.

The measures should include increased police visibility, community-based safety initiatives, improved lighting and infrastructure, rapid response mechanisms and stronger collaboration between law enforcement, municipalities, community organisations and residents.

The minister also urged communities to reject the normalisation of violence against women and support efforts to make public spaces safer.

She said women’s safety should not only receive attention after a tragedy, but should remain a sustained priority requiring action and accountability.

“The safety of women cannot be treated as an occasional public concern that receives attention only after tragedy has occurred,” Chikunga said.

‘Women have the right to come home safely’

Chikunga said her ministry would continue engaging relevant stakeholders on measures to strengthen the safety of women and girls and ensure incidents of violence against women receive urgent attention.

“Women have the right to occupy public spaces. Women have the right to exercise. Women have the right to come home safely,” she said.

Chikunga also called on law-enforcement agencies to act with urgency to ensure those responsible for the attacks are identified and arrested.

She said perpetrators must be brought before the courts to face the full might of the law.