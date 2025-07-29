Saps probes officers after video shows police offloading beer bottles at liquor store

Gauteng police are investigating claims that officers sold seized bottles from a Saps storage facility.

The South African Police Service (Saps) district commissioner in Ekurhuleni has ordered an investigation into members of the Duduza Police Station for allegedly selling empty beer bottles at a bottle store.

A video recording is circulating on social media, showing Duduza police officers allegedly selling empty beer bottles at a local liquor store. There was speculation that the police were offloading alcohol at a bottle store.

The video depicts a marked South African Police Service (Saps) van parked at in front of Dunnottar Bottle Store.

Saps personnel are seen unloading large crates of alcohol in a coordinated and deliberate manner and placing them inside the store premises.

Social media users shared the footage, which raised suspicions that officers were illegally distributing confiscated alcohol.

The Gauteng police said that a report from the station stated that the members were disposing of empty beer bottles from the Saps 13 storage on Friday, 25 July.

However, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili clarified that the bottles seen in the video were empty and had been seized during operations at illegal shebeens.

However, the members decided to sell the bottles at the local liquor store and deposited the cash into the police station’s account.

Internal disciplinary action

“Initial investigation suggests that there is cause to institute an internal disciplinary action because the decision to sell empty beer bottles as a form of disposal contravenes Saps National Instruction 8 of 2017, which outlines processes to follow when disposing of Saps 13 store items,” Muridili said.

Earlier this month, the Saps initiated an investigation into a viral TikTok video alleging that a uniformed police officer was intoxicated while on duty. The North West Provincial Commissioner took the claim seriously due to its potential to damage public trust.

The police called on two key witnesses from the Patriotic Alliance and Operation Dudula to assist urgently, warning that spreading unverified claims without reporting them could lead to obstruction of justice charges.

